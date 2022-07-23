CONCEPT PREVIEW Name the corresponding angles and the corresponding sides of each pair of similar triangles. (EA is parallel to CD.)
Ch. 1 - Trigonometric Functions
Chapter 2, Problem 8
Convert decimal degrees to degrees, minutes, seconds, and convert degrees, minutes, seconds to decimal degrees. If applicable, round to the nearest second or the nearest thousandth of a degree. 47° 25' 11"
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To convert from degrees, minutes, and seconds (D° M' S") to decimal degrees, use the formula: \(\text{Decimal Degrees} = D + \frac{M}{60} + \frac{S}{3600}\).
Identify the values from the given angle: \(D = 47\), \(M = 25\), and \(S = 11\).
Substitute these values into the formula: \(47 + \frac{25}{60} + \frac{11}{3600}\).
Calculate each fractional part separately: \(\frac{25}{60}\) converts minutes to degrees, and \(\frac{11}{3600}\) converts seconds to degrees.
Add all parts together to get the decimal degree value, then round to the nearest thousandth if required.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Degrees, Minutes, and Seconds (DMS) Format
Degrees, minutes, and seconds is a way to express angles where one degree is divided into 60 minutes, and one minute into 60 seconds. This format is commonly used in navigation and geography to provide precise angular measurements.
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Solving SSA Triangles ("Ambiguous" Case)
Conversion from Decimal Degrees to DMS
To convert decimal degrees to DMS, separate the integer part as degrees, multiply the fractional part by 60 to get minutes, then multiply the remaining fractional part by 60 again to get seconds. Rounding is often applied to the nearest second for accuracy.
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Conversion from DMS to Decimal Degrees
To convert DMS to decimal degrees, divide the minutes by 60 and the seconds by 3600, then add these values to the degrees. This conversion simplifies calculations and is useful in many trigonometric and geographic applications.
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