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Ch. 1 - Trigonometric Functions
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 1 - Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 8
Chapter 2, Problem 8

CONCEPT PREVIEW Name the corresponding angles and the corresponding sides of each pair of similar triangles.

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Step 1: Understand that similar triangles have the same shape but not necessarily the same size. This means their corresponding angles are equal, and their corresponding sides are proportional.
Step 2: Identify the pairs of triangles given in the problem. For each pair, look for angles that have the same measure. These are the corresponding angles.
Step 3: Once the corresponding angles are identified, label them accordingly. For example, if angle A in the first triangle corresponds to angle D in the second triangle, write \$\(\angle\) A \(\cong\) \(\angle\) D\$.
Step 4: After matching the angles, identify the sides opposite those angles. The side opposite a particular angle in one triangle corresponds to the side opposite the matching angle in the other triangle.
Step 5: Name the corresponding sides by their endpoints. For example, if side AB is opposite \$\(\angle\) C\$ in the first triangle and side DE is opposite \$\(\angle\) F\$ in the second triangle, then \$\(\overline{AB}\)\$ corresponds to \$\(\overline{DE}\)\$.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Similar Triangles

Similar triangles have the same shape but not necessarily the same size. Their corresponding angles are equal, and their corresponding sides are proportional. Recognizing similarity helps in identifying angle and side correspondences.
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Corresponding Angles

Corresponding angles in similar triangles are pairs of angles that occupy the same relative position in each triangle. These angles are congruent, meaning they have equal measures, which is key to establishing similarity.
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Corresponding Sides

Corresponding sides are the sides opposite the corresponding angles in similar triangles. These sides are proportional, meaning the ratios of their lengths are equal. Understanding this proportionality is essential for solving problems involving similar triangles.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

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