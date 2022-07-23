CONCEPT PREVIEW Name the corresponding angles and the corresponding sides of each pair of similar triangles.
Ch. 1 - Trigonometric Functions
Chapter 2, Problem 7
Convert decimal degrees to degrees, minutes, seconds, and convert degrees, minutes, seconds to decimal degrees. If applicable, round to the nearest second or the nearest thousandth of a degree. 119° 08' 03"
Verified step by step guidance
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To convert from degrees, minutes, and seconds (D° M' S") to decimal degrees, start by understanding the relationship: 1 degree = 60 minutes, and 1 minute = 60 seconds.
Convert the minutes to a decimal by dividing the number of minutes by 60: calculate \( \frac{8}{60} \).
Convert the seconds to a decimal by dividing the number of seconds by 3600 (since 1 degree = 3600 seconds): calculate \( \frac{3}{3600} \).
Add the degrees, the decimal minutes, and the decimal seconds together to get the decimal degrees: \( 119 + \frac{8}{60} + \frac{3}{3600} \).
To convert decimal degrees back to degrees, minutes, and seconds, separate the integer part as degrees, multiply the decimal part by 60 to get minutes, then multiply the decimal part of the minutes by 60 to get seconds, rounding seconds to the nearest whole number.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Degrees, Minutes, and Seconds (DMS) Format
The DMS format expresses angles using three units: degrees (°), minutes ('), and seconds ("). One degree equals 60 minutes, and one minute equals 60 seconds. This system allows for precise representation of angles, commonly used in navigation and surveying.
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Solving SSA Triangles ("Ambiguous" Case)
Conversion from Decimal Degrees to DMS
To convert decimal degrees to DMS, separate the integer part as degrees, multiply the fractional part by 60 to get minutes, then multiply the remaining fractional part by 60 again to get seconds. Rounding is often applied to the nearest second for practical accuracy.
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Conversion from DMS to Decimal Degrees
Converting DMS to decimal degrees involves adding degrees plus minutes divided by 60 plus seconds divided by 3600. This conversion simplifies calculations in trigonometry and other applications requiring decimal notation, with rounding typically to the nearest thousandth of a degree.
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