Textbook Question
Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.
An equilateral triangle has _________________ equal sides.
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Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.
An equilateral triangle has _________________ equal sides.
Find the angle of least positive measure that is coterminal with each angle. 792°
CONCEPT PREVIEW Fill in the blank to correctly complete each sentence. One degree, written 1°, represents ____________ of a complete rotation.
Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.
An isosceles right triangle has one ________________ angle and ______________ equal sides.
Give the measures of the complement and the supplement of an angle measuring 35° .