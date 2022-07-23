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Ch. 1 - Trigonometric Functions
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 1 - Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 1
Chapter 2, Problem 1

Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.
The sum of the measures of the angles of any triangle is ________________ .

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1
Recall the fundamental property of triangles in Euclidean geometry: the sum of the interior angles of any triangle is always the same.
This property states that when you add up the measures of all three interior angles of a triangle, the total is a constant value.
Express this property mathematically as: \(\angle A + \angle B + \angle C = 180^\circ\), where \(\angle A\), \(\angle B\), and \(\angle C\) are the measures of the three angles of the triangle.
Understand that this is true for all types of triangles, whether they are acute, obtuse, or right triangles.
Therefore, the blank should be filled with the value that represents this constant sum, which is \(180^\circ\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Triangle Angle Sum Theorem

This theorem states that the sum of the interior angles of any triangle is always 180 degrees. It is a fundamental property used to solve for unknown angles in triangles.
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Solving Right Triangles with the Pythagorean Theorem

Interior Angles of a Triangle

Interior angles are the angles inside a triangle formed by its sides. Understanding that these three angles together add up to a fixed total helps in solving various geometric and trigonometric problems.
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30-60-90 Triangles

Basic Angle Measurement

Angles are measured in degrees or radians, with degrees being common in basic geometry. Knowing how to measure and add angles is essential for applying the triangle angle sum property correctly.
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Reference Angles on the Unit Circle
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