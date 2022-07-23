Textbook Question
CONCEPT PREVIEW Fill in the blank to correctly complete each sentence. One degree, written 1°, represents ____________ of a complete rotation.
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CONCEPT PREVIEW Fill in the blank to correctly complete each sentence. One degree, written 1°, represents ____________ of a complete rotation.
Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.
An isosceles right triangle has one ________________ angle and ______________ equal sides.
Give the measures of the complement and the supplement of an angle measuring 35° .