Textbook Question
Convert decimal degrees to degrees, minutes, seconds, and convert degrees, minutes, seconds to decimal degrees. If applicable, round to the nearest second or the nearest thousandth of a degree. 275.1005°
957
views
Convert decimal degrees to degrees, minutes, seconds, and convert degrees, minutes, seconds to decimal degrees. If applicable, round to the nearest second or the nearest thousandth of a degree. 275.1005°
Find the measure of each marked angle.
CONCEPT PREVIEW Determine whether each statement is possible or impossible. sin² θ + cos² θ = 2
Find the measure of (a) the complement and (b) the supplement of an angle with the given measure. See Examples 1 and 3. 30°
CONCEPT PREVIEW Name the corresponding angles and the corresponding sides of each pair of similar triangles. (HK is parallel to EF.)
Find the measure of each marked angle. In Exercises 19–22, m and n are parallel. See Examples 1 and 2 .