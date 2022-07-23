Find the measure of (a) the complement and (b) the supplement of an angle with the given measure. See Examples 1 and 3. 54°
Find the measure of (a) the complement and (b) the supplement of an angle with the given measure. See Examples 1 and 3. 10°
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Key Concepts
Complementary Angles
Supplementary Angles
Angle Measurement and Units
Use the appropriate reciprocal identity to find each function value. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Example 1. cot θ , given that tan θ = 18
Find the measure of each marked angle. In Exercises 19–22, m and n are parallel. See Examples 1 and 2 .
Find all unknown angle measures in each pair of similar triangles.
Find the measure of each marked angle. In Exercises 19–22, m and n are parallel.
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Solve each problem. Length of a Road A camera is located on a satellite with its lens positioned at C in the figure. Length PC represents the distance from the lens to the film PQ, and BA represents a straight road on the ground. Use the measurements given in the figure to find the length of the road. (Data from Kastner, B., Space Mathematics, NASA.)