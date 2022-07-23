Find the measure of (a) the complement and (b) the supplement of an angle with the given measure. See Examples 1 and 3. 54°
Ch. 1 - Trigonometric Functions
Chapter 2, Problem 15
Sketch an angle θ in standard position such that θ has the least positive measure, and the given point is on the terminal side of θ. Then find the values of the six trigonometric functions for each angle. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Examples 1, 2, and 4. (―8 , 15)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. You are given a point (-8, 15) on the terminal side of an angle \( \theta \) in standard position. The goal is to sketch this angle and find the six trigonometric functions: sine, cosine, tangent, cosecant, secant, and cotangent for \( \theta \).
Step 2: Calculate the radius \( r \), which is the distance from the origin to the point \((-8, 15)\). Use the distance formula: \[ r = \sqrt{x^2 + y^2} = \sqrt{(-8)^2 + 15^2} \]
Step 3: Find the six trigonometric functions using the definitions based on the coordinates and radius: - \( \sin \theta = \frac{y}{r} \) - \( \cos \theta = \frac{x}{r} \) - \( \tan \theta = \frac{y}{x} \) - \( \csc \theta = \frac{r}{y} \) - \( \sec \theta = \frac{r}{x} \) - \( \cot \theta = \frac{x}{y} \)
Step 4: Determine the quadrant of the angle \( \theta \). Since \( x = -8 \) (negative) and \( y = 15 \) (positive), the point lies in the second quadrant. This helps understand the signs of the trigonometric functions.
Step 5: Rationalize denominators if any of the trigonometric function values have radicals in the denominator, and express all six functions in simplest form with correct signs based on the quadrant.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Standard Position of an Angle
An angle is in standard position when its vertex is at the origin of the coordinate plane and its initial side lies along the positive x-axis. The terminal side is determined by rotating the initial side counterclockwise by the angle measure θ. Sketching the angle involves plotting the given point on the terminal side and drawing the angle accordingly.
Recommended video:
05:50
Drawing Angles in Standard Position
Finding the Reference Angle and Least Positive Angle
The least positive angle θ is the smallest positive rotation from the initial side to the terminal side that passes through the given point. To find θ, determine the quadrant of the point and calculate the angle using inverse trigonometric functions or the arctangent of y/x, adjusting for the correct quadrant to ensure the angle is positive and less than 360°.
Recommended video:
5:31
Reference Angles on the Unit Circle
Six Trigonometric Functions from a Point on the Terminal Side
Given a point (x, y) on the terminal side, the six trigonometric functions—sine, cosine, tangent, cosecant, secant, and cotangent—can be found using the definitions: sin θ = y/r, cos θ = x/r, tan θ = y/x, where r = √(x² + y²). The reciprocal functions are cosecant = 1/sin θ, secant = 1/cos θ, and cotangent = 1/tan θ. Rationalizing denominators ensures simplified exact values.
Recommended video:
06:17
Convert Points from Polar to Rectangular
Related Practice
Textbook Question
696
views
Textbook Question
Find the measure of each marked angle. In Exercises 19–22, m and n are parallel. See Examples 1 and 2 .
654
views
Textbook Question
Find the measure of each marked angle.
696
views
Textbook Question
Find the measure of each marked angle. In Exercises 19–22, m and n are parallel.
<IMAGE>
450
views
Textbook Question
Solve each problem. Length of a Road A camera is located on a satellite with its lens positioned at C in the figure. Length PC represents the distance from the lens to the film PQ, and BA represents a straight road on the ground. Use the measurements given in the figure to find the length of the road. (Data from Kastner, B., Space Mathematics, NASA.)
695
views
Textbook Question
Find the measure of (a) the complement and (b) the supplement of an angle with the given measure. See Examples 1 and 3. 45°
650
views