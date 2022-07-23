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Ch. 1 - Trigonometric Functions
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 1 - Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 16
Chapter 2, Problem 16

Use the appropriate reciprocal identity to find each function value. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Example 1. cot θ , given that tan θ = 18

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1
Recall the reciprocal identity that relates cotangent and tangent: \(\cot \theta = \frac{1}{\tan \theta}\).
Substitute the given value of \(\tan \theta = 18\) into the identity: \(\cot \theta = \frac{1}{18}\).
Since the denominator is a whole number, check if rationalization is needed. In this case, the denominator is already rational, so no further rationalization is necessary.
Express the final answer as a simplified fraction or decimal, depending on the preferred form.
Review the result to ensure it aligns with the reciprocal identity and the given value.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reciprocal Identities

Reciprocal identities relate pairs of trigonometric functions such as tangent and cotangent, where cot θ is the reciprocal of tan θ. This means cot θ = 1 / tan θ, allowing you to find one function value if the other is known.
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Pythagorean Identities

Rationalizing the Denominator

Rationalizing the denominator involves eliminating any irrational numbers (like square roots) from the denominator of a fraction. This is done by multiplying numerator and denominator by a suitable expression to simplify the expression and present it in a standard form.
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Rationalizing Denominators

Evaluating Trigonometric Functions from Given Values

When given the value of one trigonometric function, you can use identities and algebraic manipulation to find related functions. Here, knowing tan θ allows direct calculation of cot θ using reciprocal identities, ensuring correct substitution and simplification.
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Evaluate Composite Functions - Values Not on Unit Circle
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