Find the measure of (a) the complement and (b) the supplement of an angle with the given measure. See Examples 1 and 3. 54°
Ch. 1 - Trigonometric Functions
Chapter 2, Problem 15
Solve each problem. Length of a Road A camera is located on a satellite with its lens positioned at C in the figure. Length PC represents the distance from the lens to the film PQ, and BA represents a straight road on the ground. Use the measurements given in the figure to find the length of the road. (Data from Kastner, B., Space Mathematics, NASA.)
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Identify the right triangles formed in the figure involving points P, C, Q, B, and A. Typically, the camera lens at C, the film at PQ, and the road segment BA form similar triangles due to the geometry of the setup.
Use the property of similar triangles: corresponding sides are proportional. Set up a proportion relating the length of the road segment BA to the length of the film segment PQ, using the distances PC and the corresponding distances on the ground.
Write the proportion as \(\frac{BA}{PQ} = \frac{PC}{\text{distance on ground corresponding to } PQ}\), where the 'distance on ground corresponding to PQ' is the segment on the ground that corresponds to PQ in the similar triangles.
Solve the proportion for the length of the road segment BA by cross-multiplying and isolating BA on one side of the equation.
Substitute the given numerical values from the figure into the equation and simplify to find the length of the road BA (do not calculate the final numeric value here, just set up the expression).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Similar Triangles
Similar triangles have the same shape but different sizes, with corresponding angles equal and sides proportional. This concept allows us to set up ratios between corresponding sides to find unknown lengths, such as the length of the road, by comparing the satellite's camera setup to the ground measurements.
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Proportionality in Triangles
Proportionality refers to the equality of ratios between corresponding sides of similar triangles. By establishing a proportion between the known distances (like PC and PQ) and the unknown length (BA), we can solve for the unknown length using cross-multiplication.
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Application of Trigonometric Ratios
Trigonometric ratios (sine, cosine, tangent) relate angles to side lengths in right triangles. Understanding these ratios helps interpret the geometric relationships in the figure, especially if angles or heights are involved, to calculate distances indirectly when direct measurement is not possible.
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Introduction to Trigonometric Functions
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