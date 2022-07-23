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Ch. 1 - Trigonometric Functions
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 1 - Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 18
Chapter 2, Problem 18

Find the measure of (a) the complement and (b) the supplement of an angle with the given measure. See Examples 1 and 3. 89°

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Understand the definitions: The complement of an angle is what, when added to the angle, equals 90°. The supplement of an angle is what, when added to the angle, equals 180°.
To find the complement of the given angle (89°), set up the equation: \(\text{complement} + 89^\circ = 90^\circ\).
Solve for the complement by subtracting 89° from 90°: \(\text{complement} = 90^\circ - 89^\circ\).
To find the supplement of the given angle (89°), set up the equation: \(\text{supplement} + 89^\circ = 180^\circ\).
Solve for the supplement by subtracting 89° from 180°: \(\text{supplement} = 180^\circ - 89^\circ\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Complementary Angles

Complementary angles are two angles whose measures add up to 90 degrees. To find the complement of a given angle, subtract the angle's measure from 90°. For example, the complement of 30° is 60° because 30° + 60° = 90°.
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Intro to Complementary & Supplementary Angles

Supplementary Angles

Supplementary angles are two angles whose measures add up to 180 degrees. To find the supplement of a given angle, subtract the angle's measure from 180°. For instance, the supplement of 110° is 70° since 110° + 70° = 180°.
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Intro to Complementary & Supplementary Angles

Angle Measurement and Units

Angles are measured in degrees, representing the amount of rotation between two rays. Understanding how to interpret and manipulate angle measures is essential for solving problems involving complements and supplements, especially when working with degrees.
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Reference Angles on the Unit Circle
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