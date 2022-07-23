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Ch. 1 - Trigonometric Functions
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 1 - Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 18
Chapter 2, Problem 18

Find the measure of each marked angle. In Exercises 19–22, m and n are parallel. See Examples 1 and 2 .

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1
Identify the given information: lines \(m\) and \(n\) are parallel, and there are marked angles formed by a transversal intersecting these parallel lines.
Recall the properties of angles formed by a transversal with parallel lines, such as corresponding angles, alternate interior angles, alternate exterior angles, and consecutive interior angles, which are either equal or supplementary.
Use the fact that corresponding angles are equal when two lines are parallel, so if you know one angle, you can find its corresponding angle on the other line.
Apply the property that alternate interior angles are equal, which helps find unknown angles inside the parallel lines but on opposite sides of the transversal.
If necessary, use the fact that angles on a straight line sum to \(180^\circ\) to find any remaining unknown angles by setting up equations and solving for the angle measures.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Parallel Lines and Transversals

When two lines are parallel and cut by a transversal, several angle relationships arise, such as corresponding, alternate interior, and alternate exterior angles. These relationships help determine unknown angle measures by establishing equality or supplementary conditions.
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Example 1

Angle Relationships (Corresponding, Alternate Interior, and Consecutive Interior Angles)

Corresponding angles are equal, alternate interior angles are equal, and consecutive interior angles are supplementary when formed by parallel lines and a transversal. Recognizing these relationships is essential for finding unknown angles in geometric figures.
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Double Angle Identities

Using Algebra to Solve for Unknown Angles

Often, marked angles are expressed in terms of variables. Setting up equations based on angle relationships allows solving for these variables, which then gives the measure of each angle. This combines geometric reasoning with algebraic manipulation.
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Solve Trig Equations Using Identity Substitutions
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