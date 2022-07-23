Textbook Question
Find the unknown side lengths in each pair of similar triangles.
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Find the unknown side lengths in each pair of similar triangles.
Find the measure of each marked angle. In Exercises 19–22, m and n are parallel. See Examples 1 and 2 .
In each figure, there are two similar triangles. Find the unknown measurement. Give any approximation to the nearest tenth.
Find the measure of (a) the complement and (b) the supplement of an angle with the given measure. See Examples 1 and 3. 14° 20'
Find the measure of (a) the complement and (b) the supplement of an angle with the given measure. See Examples 1 and 3. 50° 40' 50"
The measures of two angles of a triangle are given. Find the measure of the third angle. See Example 2. 37° , 52°