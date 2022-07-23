Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Trigonometric Functions
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 1 - Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 20
Chapter 2, Problem 20

Use the appropriate reciprocal identity to find each function value. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Example 1.
sin θ , given that csc θ = √24/3

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the reciprocal identity relating sine and cosecant: \(\sin \theta = \frac{1}{\csc \theta}\).
Substitute the given value of \(\csc \theta = \frac{\sqrt{24}}{3}\) into the identity: \(\sin \theta = \frac{1}{\frac{\sqrt{24}}{3}}\).
Simplify the complex fraction by multiplying numerator and denominator appropriately: \(\sin \theta = \frac{3}{\sqrt{24}}\).
Rationalize the denominator by multiplying numerator and denominator by \(\sqrt{24}\): \(\sin \theta = \frac{3 \times \sqrt{24}}{\sqrt{24} \times \sqrt{24}}\).
Simplify the denominator using the property \(\sqrt{a} \times \sqrt{a} = a\) and reduce the fraction if possible to express \(\sin \theta\) in simplest form.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reciprocal Identities

Reciprocal identities relate trigonometric functions to their reciprocals, such as sin θ = 1/csc θ. These identities allow you to find one function value when its reciprocal is known, simplifying calculations and problem-solving.
Recommended video:
6:25
Pythagorean Identities

Rationalizing the Denominator

Rationalizing the denominator involves eliminating any radicals from the denominator of a fraction by multiplying numerator and denominator by a suitable expression. This process makes the expression simpler and more standard in form.
Recommended video:
2:58
Rationalizing Denominators

Simplifying Radicals

Simplifying radicals means expressing square roots in their simplest form by factoring out perfect squares. This helps in reducing expressions like √24 to 2√6, making calculations and rationalization easier.
Recommended video:
6:36
Simplifying Trig Expressions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find the unknown side lengths in each pair of similar triangles.

1684
views
Textbook Question

Find the measure of each marked angle. In Exercises 19–22, m and n are parallel. See Examples 1 and 2 .

765
views
Textbook Question

In each figure, there are two similar triangles. Find the unknown measurement. Give any approximation to the nearest tenth.

883
views
Textbook Question

Find the measure of (a) the complement and (b) the supplement of an angle with the given measure. See Examples 1 and 3. 14° 20'

979
views
Textbook Question

Find the measure of (a) the complement and (b) the supplement of an angle with the given measure. See Examples 1 and 3. 50° 40' 50"

730
views
Textbook Question

The measures of two angles of a triangle are given. Find the measure of the third angle. See Example 2. 37° , 52°

835
views