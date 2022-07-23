Textbook Question
Find the measure of each marked angle. In Exercises 19–22, m and n are parallel. See Examples 1 and 2 .
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Find the measure of each marked angle. In Exercises 19–22, m and n are parallel. See Examples 1 and 2 .
In each figure, there are two similar triangles. Find the unknown measurement. Give any approximation to the nearest tenth.
Use the appropriate reciprocal identity to find each function value. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Example 1.
sin θ , given that csc θ = √24/3
Length of a Shadow If a tree 20 ft tall casts a shadow 8 ft long, how long would the shadow of a 30-ft tree be at the same time and place?
Find the measure of each marked angle. See Example 2.
The measures of two angles of a triangle are given. Find the measure of the third angle. See Example 2. 37° , 52°