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Ch. 1 - Trigonometric Functions
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 1 - Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 20
Chapter 2, Problem 20

Find the measure of each marked angle. In Exercises 19–22, m and n are parallel. See Examples 1 and 2 .

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Identify the given information: lines \(m\) and \(n\) are parallel, and there are marked angles formed by a transversal intersecting these parallel lines.
Recall the key angle relationships when a transversal crosses parallel lines: corresponding angles are equal, alternate interior angles are equal, and consecutive interior angles are supplementary (sum to \(180^\circ\)).
Use the given angle measures (if any) and apply these angle relationships to set up equations for the unknown marked angles.
Solve the equations step-by-step to find the measure of each marked angle, ensuring to check which angle relationship applies to each pair of angles.
Verify your answers by confirming that the angles satisfy the properties of parallel lines and the transversal, such as equal corresponding angles or supplementary consecutive interior angles.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Parallel Lines and Transversals

When two parallel lines are cut by a transversal, several angle relationships are formed, such as corresponding angles, alternate interior angles, and consecutive interior angles. These relationships help determine unknown angle measures by establishing equality or supplementary conditions.
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Example 1

Angle Relationships

Key angle pairs include corresponding angles (equal), alternate interior angles (equal), and consecutive interior angles (supplementary). Understanding these relationships allows you to set up equations to find unknown angles when parallel lines are involved.
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Coterminal Angles

Using Algebra to Solve for Angles

Often, marked angles are expressed in algebraic terms. By applying angle relationships from parallel lines and transversals, you can form equations and solve for the variable, then substitute back to find the exact angle measures.
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Solve Trig Equations Using Identity Substitutions
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