Textbook Question
Find the unknown side lengths in each pair of similar triangles.
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Find the unknown side lengths in each pair of similar triangles.
In each figure, there are two similar triangles. Find the unknown measurement. Give any approximation to the nearest tenth.
Find the measure of (a) the complement and (b) the supplement of an angle with the given measure. See Examples 1 and 3. 14° 20'
Use the appropriate reciprocal identity to find each function value. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Example 1.
sin θ , given that csc θ = √24/3
Find the measure of (a) the complement and (b) the supplement of an angle with the given measure. See Examples 1 and 3. 50° 40' 50"
Find the measure of (a) the complement and (b) the supplement of an angle with the given measure. See Examples 1 and 3. 89°