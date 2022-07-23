Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Trigonometric Functions
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 1 - Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 23
Chapter 2, Problem 23

Length of a Shadow If a tree 20 ft tall casts a shadow 8 ft long, how long would the shadow of a 30-ft tree be at the same time and place?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that this problem involves similar triangles formed by the tree and its shadow, where the ratio of the height of the tree to the length of its shadow remains constant at the same time and place.
Set up the ratio using the given information: the height of the first tree (20 ft) over its shadow length (8 ft), which can be written as \(\frac{20}{8}\).
Let the length of the shadow of the 30-ft tree be \(x\). Set up the proportion \(\frac{20}{8} = \frac{30}{x}\) to express the equality of ratios.
Solve the proportion for \(x\) by cross-multiplying: \(20 \times x = 8 \times 30\).
Isolate \(x\) by dividing both sides by 20: \(x = \frac{8 \times 30}{20}\). This expression gives the length of the shadow of the 30-ft tree.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Similar Triangles

When two triangles have the same angles, they are similar, meaning their corresponding sides are proportional. In this problem, the tree and its shadow form a right triangle, and comparing two such triangles allows us to set up ratios to find unknown lengths.
Recommended video:
5:35
30-60-90 Triangles

Proportionality in Right Triangles

The lengths of sides in right triangles that share the same angle maintain a constant ratio. This principle lets us relate the height and shadow length of one tree to another under identical lighting conditions, enabling calculation of unknown shadow lengths.
Recommended video:
5:35
30-60-90 Triangles

Application of Ratios

Ratios compare two quantities and are used to solve for unknown values in proportional relationships. Here, the ratio of the height to shadow length of the first tree helps determine the shadow length of the second tree by setting up and solving a proportion.
Recommended video:
6:04
Introduction to Trigonometric Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find the measure of each marked angle. See Example 2.

571
views
Textbook Question

Use the appropriate reciprocal identity to find each function value. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Example 1.

sin θ , given that csc θ = 1.25

1024
views
Textbook Question

Find the measure of each marked angle. See Example 2.

554
views
Textbook Question

Find the measure of (a) the complement and (b) the supplement of an angle with the given measure. See Examples 1 and 3. 50° 40' 50"

730
views
Textbook Question

The measures of two angles of a triangle are given. Find the measure of the third angle. See Example 2. 37° , 52°

835
views
Textbook Question

Find the six trigonometric function values for each angle. Rationalize denominators when applicable.

798
views