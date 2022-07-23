Textbook Question
Find the unknown side lengths in each pair of similar triangles.
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Find the unknown side lengths in each pair of similar triangles.
Find the measure of each marked angle. In Exercises 19–22, m and n are parallel. See Examples 1 and 2 .
Use the appropriate reciprocal identity to find each function value. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Example 1.
sin θ , given that csc θ = √24/3
Find the measure of each marked angle. See Example 2.
Find the measure of (a) the complement and (b) the supplement of an angle with the given measure. See Examples 1 and 3. 50° 40' 50"
The measures of two angles of a triangle are given. Find the measure of the third angle. See Example 2. 37° , 52°