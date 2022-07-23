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Ch. 1 - Trigonometric Functions
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 1 - Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 13
Chapter 2, Problem 13

Use the appropriate reciprocal identity to find each function value. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Example 1. csc θ , given that sin θ = ―3/7

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Recall the reciprocal identity relating cosecant and sine: \(\csc \theta = \frac{1}{\sin \theta}\).
Substitute the given value of \(\sin \theta = -\frac{3}{7}\) into the identity: \(\csc \theta = \frac{1}{-\frac{3}{7}}\).
Simplify the complex fraction by multiplying numerator and denominator appropriately: \(\csc \theta = \frac{1}{-\frac{3}{7}} = -\frac{7}{3}\).
Check if the denominator is rationalized; since \(-\frac{7}{3}\) has no radical in the denominator, no further rationalization is needed.
Conclude that \(\csc \theta\) is the simplified reciprocal of \(\sin \theta\) based on the steps above.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reciprocal Identities

Reciprocal identities relate trigonometric functions to each other by expressing one as the reciprocal of another. For example, cosecant (csc θ) is the reciprocal of sine (sin θ), so csc θ = 1/sin θ. This identity allows you to find csc θ directly when sin θ is known.
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Rationalizing the Denominator

Rationalizing the denominator involves eliminating any radicals or fractions from the denominator of a fraction. This is done by multiplying numerator and denominator by a suitable expression to simplify the expression and make it easier to interpret or use in further calculations.
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Evaluating Trigonometric Functions from Given Values

When given the value of one trigonometric function, you can find related functions using identities and algebraic manipulation. In this case, knowing sin θ allows you to find csc θ using the reciprocal identity, and you must consider the sign and domain of θ if needed.
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Evaluate Composite Functions - Values Not on Unit Circle
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