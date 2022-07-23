Textbook Question
Find the measure of each marked angle. In Exercises 19–22, m and n are parallel. See Examples 1 and 2 .
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Find the measure of each marked angle. In Exercises 19–22, m and n are parallel. See Examples 1 and 2 .
Find the measure of each marked angle.
Find the measure of each marked angle.
Find the measure of each marked angle. In Exercises 19–22, m and n are parallel. See Examples 1 and 2 .
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Find the measure of (a) the complement and (b) the supplement of an angle with the given measure. See Examples 1 and 3. 45°
Find the measure of each marked angle.