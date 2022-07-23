Textbook Question
Use the appropriate reciprocal identity to find each function value. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Example 1. csc θ , given that sin θ = ―3/7
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Use the appropriate reciprocal identity to find each function value. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Example 1. csc θ , given that sin θ = ―3/7
Find the measure of each marked angle. In Exercises 19–22, m and n are parallel. See Examples 1 and 2 .
Find the measure of each marked angle.
Sketch an angle θ in standard position such that θ has the least positive measure, and the given point is on the terminal side of θ. Then find the values of the six trigonometric functions for each angle. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Examples 1, 2, and 4. (―12 , ―5)
Find the measure of (a) the complement and (b) the supplement of an angle with the given measure. See Examples 1 and 3. 45°
Find the measure of each marked angle.