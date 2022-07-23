Use the appropriate reciprocal identity to find each function value. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Example 1. csc θ , given that sin θ = ―3/7
Ch. 1 - Trigonometric Functions
Chapter 2, Problem 13
Find the measure of each marked angle.
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1
Identify all the given angles and the relationships between them, such as complementary, supplementary, vertical, or corresponding angles.
Use the fact that the sum of angles on a straight line is \(180^\circ\) and the sum of angles in a triangle is \(180^\circ\) to set up equations involving the marked angles.
Apply trigonometric identities or properties if the problem involves right triangles or specific angle measures, such as \(\sin\), \(\cos\), or \(\tan\) ratios, to relate the sides and angles.
Solve the resulting equations step-by-step to express each marked angle in terms of known values or variables.
Check your answers by verifying that all angle relationships and sums are consistent with the problem's geometric constraints.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Angle Measurement
Angle measurement quantifies the rotation between two intersecting lines or rays, typically expressed in degrees or radians. Understanding how to read and interpret angle measures is fundamental to solving problems involving marked angles.
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Properties of Angles
Key properties such as complementary, supplementary, vertical, and adjacent angles help relate unknown angles to known ones. Recognizing these relationships allows for calculating missing angle measures using basic arithmetic.
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Trigonometric Ratios
Trigonometric ratios (sine, cosine, tangent) relate the angles of a triangle to the lengths of its sides. These ratios are essential when angle measures are found indirectly through side lengths or when solving right triangles.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
Find the measure of each marked angle. In Exercises 19–22, m and n are parallel. See Examples 1 and 2 .
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Textbook Question
Find the measure of each marked angle.
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Textbook Question
Find the measure of each marked angle. In Exercises 19–22, m and n are parallel. See Examples 1 and 2 .
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Textbook Question
Sketch an angle θ in standard position such that θ has the least positive measure, and the given point is on the terminal side of θ. Then find the values of the six trigonometric functions for each angle. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Examples 1, 2, and 4. (―12 , ―5)
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Textbook Question
Find the measure of (a) the complement and (b) the supplement of an angle with the given measure. See Examples 1 and 3. 45°
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