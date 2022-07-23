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Ch. 1 - Trigonometric Functions
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 1 - Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 14
Chapter 2, Problem 14

Find the measure of each marked angle.

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1
Identify all the given angles and the relationships between them, such as complementary, supplementary, vertical, or corresponding angles.
Use the fact that the sum of angles on a straight line is \(180^\circ\) and the sum of angles in a triangle is \(180^\circ\) to set up equations involving the marked angles.
Apply trigonometric identities or properties if the problem involves right triangles or specific angle measures, such as \(\sin\), \(\cos\), or \(\tan\) ratios.
Write down the equations based on the relationships and solve for the unknown angles step-by-step, isolating one variable at a time.
Check your answers by verifying that all angle measures satisfy the original angle relationships and sum conditions.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Angle Measurement

Angle measurement quantifies the rotation between two intersecting lines or rays, typically expressed in degrees or radians. Understanding how to read and interpret angle measures is fundamental to solving problems involving marked angles.
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Properties of Angles

Key properties such as complementary, supplementary, vertical, and adjacent angles help determine unknown angle measures. Recognizing these relationships allows for setting up equations to find the values of marked angles.
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Trigonometric Ratios and Functions

Trigonometric ratios (sine, cosine, tangent) relate the angles of a triangle to the lengths of its sides. These functions are essential when angles are not directly measurable but can be found using side lengths or other given information.
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Introduction to Trigonometric Functions
Related Practice
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Use the appropriate reciprocal identity to find each function value. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Example 1. csc θ , given that sin θ = ―3/7

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Find the measure of (a) the complement and (b) the supplement of an angle with the given measure. See Examples 1 and 3. 54°

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Find the measure of each marked angle. In Exercises 19–22, m and n are parallel. See Examples 1 and 2 .

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Textbook Question

Sketch an angle θ in standard position such that θ has the least positive measure, and the given point is on the terminal side of θ. Then find the values of the six trigonometric functions for each angle. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Examples 1, 2, and 4. (―8 , 15)

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Textbook Question

Solve each problem. Length of a Road A camera is located on a satellite with its lens positioned at C in the figure. Length PC represents the distance from the lens to the film PQ, and BA represents a straight road on the ground. Use the measurements given in the figure to find the length of the road. (Data from Kastner, B., Space Mathematics, NASA.)

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Textbook Question

Find the measure of (a) the complement and (b) the supplement of an angle with the given measure. See Examples 1 and 3. 45°

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