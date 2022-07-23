In each figure, there are two similar triangles. Find the unknown measurement. Give any approximation to the nearest tenth.
Ch. 1 - Trigonometric Functions
Chapter 2, Problem 23
Find the measure of each marked angle. See Example 2.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify all the given angles and the relationships between them in the diagram. Look for any marked angles, parallel lines, or transversal lines that might create angle pairs such as corresponding, alternate interior, or supplementary angles.
Recall the key angle relationships: for example, if two lines are parallel and cut by a transversal, corresponding angles are equal, alternate interior angles are equal, and consecutive interior angles are supplementary (sum to 180 degrees).
Set up equations based on these relationships. For instance, if two angles are supplementary, write an equation like \(\theta_1 + \theta_2 = 180^\circ\). If two angles are equal, write \(\theta_1 = \theta_2\).
Use algebraic methods to solve the system of equations you have formed. This might involve substitution or combining equations to isolate the variable representing the angle measure.
Once you have expressions for the angles, substitute back to find the measure of each marked angle. Remember to check your answers by verifying that all angle relationships in the diagram hold true.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:2m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Angle Measurement Units
Understanding how angles are measured, typically in degrees or radians, is fundamental. Degrees divide a circle into 360 parts, while radians relate the angle to the radius of a circle. Knowing how to convert between these units is often necessary for solving trigonometry problems.
Recommended video:
5:31
Reference Angles on the Unit Circle
Properties of Angles
Familiarity with angle properties such as complementary, supplementary, vertical, and adjacent angles helps in determining unknown angle measures. For example, supplementary angles add up to 180°, and vertical angles are equal, which are key relationships used in many problems.
Recommended video:
2:20
Imaginary Roots with the Square Root Property
Use of Trigonometric Ratios and Identities
Trigonometric ratios (sine, cosine, tangent) and identities allow calculation of unknown angles when side lengths or other angles are known. Applying these ratios correctly, often with reference to right triangles or the unit circle, is essential for finding marked angles.
Recommended video:
04:42
Solve Trig Equations Using Identity Substitutions
Related Practice
Textbook Question
883
views
Textbook Question
Use the appropriate reciprocal identity to find each function value. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Example 1.
sin θ , given that csc θ = 1.25
1024
views
Textbook Question
Length of a Shadow If a tree 20 ft tall casts a shadow 8 ft long, how long would the shadow of a 30-ft tree be at the same time and place?
839
views
Textbook Question
Find the measure of (a) the complement and (b) the supplement of an angle with the given measure. See Examples 1 and 3. 50° 40' 50"
730
views
Textbook Question
The measures of two angles of a triangle are given. Find the measure of the third angle. See Example 2. 37° , 52°
835
views
Textbook Question
Find the six trigonometric function values for each angle. Rationalize denominators when applicable.
798
views