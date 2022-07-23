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Ch. 1 - Trigonometric Functions
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 1 - Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 31
Chapter 2, Problem 31

Find the measure of each marked angle. See Example 2 complementary angles with measures 9𝓍 + 6 and 3𝓍 degrees

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1
Recall that complementary angles are two angles whose measures add up to 90 degrees. So, set up the equation: \( (9x + 6) + 3x = 90 \).
Combine like terms on the left side of the equation: \( 9x + 6 + 3x = 90 \) becomes \( 12x + 6 = 90 \).
Isolate the variable term by subtracting 6 from both sides: \( 12x = 90 - 6 \) which simplifies to \( 12x = 84 \).
Solve for \(x\) by dividing both sides by 12: \( x = \frac{84}{12} \).
Once you find \(x\), substitute it back into the expressions for the angles \(9x + 6\) and \$3x$ to find the measure of each marked angle.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Complementary Angles

Complementary angles are two angles whose measures add up to 90 degrees. Understanding this relationship allows you to set up an equation where the sum of the given angle expressions equals 90, which is essential for solving for the variable.
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Intro to Complementary & Supplementary Angles

Algebraic Expressions in Angle Measures

Angles can be represented using algebraic expressions involving variables. To find the actual angle measures, you need to translate the problem into an equation and solve for the variable, then substitute back to find each angle's measure.
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Simplifying Trig Expressions

Solving Linear Equations

Solving for the variable requires knowledge of linear equations. You combine like terms, isolate the variable, and solve the equation to find its value, which then helps determine the numerical values of the angles.
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Solving Linear Equations
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find the values of the six trigonometric functions for an angle in standard position having each given point on its terminal side. Rationalize denominators when applicable. (6√3 , ―6)

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Textbook Question

Find the measure of each marked angle. See Example 2 supplementary angles with measures 6𝓍 - 4 and 8𝓍 - 12 degrees

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Textbook Question

Sketch an angle θ in standard position such that θ has the least positive measure, and the given point is on the terminal side of θ. Then find the values of the six trigonometric functions for each angle. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Examples 1, 2, and 4. (―2√3 , 2)

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Textbook Question

The measures of two angles of a triangle are given. Find the measure of the third angle. See Example 2.

17° 41' 13" , 96° 12' 10"

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Textbook Question

Determine the signs of the trigonometric functions of an angle in standard position with the given measure. See Example 2.

178°

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Textbook Question

Concept Check Suppose that the point (x, y) is in the indicated quadrant. Determine whether the given ratio is positive or negative. Recall that r = √(x² + y²) .(Hint: Drawing a sketch may help.) III , y/r

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