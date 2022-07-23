Determine the signs of the trigonometric functions of an angle in standard position with the given measure. See Example 2.
―15°
Determine the signs of the trigonometric functions of an angle in standard position with the given measure. See Example 2.
―15°
Concept Check Suppose that the point (x, y) is in the indicated quadrant. Determine whether the given ratio is positive or negative. Recall that r = √(x² + y²) .(Hint: Drawing a sketch may help.) IV , x/y
Find the values of the six trigonometric functions for an angle in standard position having each given point on its terminal side. Rationalize denominators when applicable. (6√3 , ―6)
Find the measure of the smaller angle formed by the hands of a clock at the following times.
Determine the signs of the trigonometric functions of an angle in standard position with the given measure. See Example 2.
178°
Concept Check Suppose that the point (x, y) is in the indicated quadrant. Determine whether the given ratio is positive or negative. Recall that r = √(x² + y²) .(Hint: Drawing a sketch may help.) III , y/r