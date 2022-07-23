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Ch. 1 - Trigonometric Functions
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 1 - Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 39
Chapter 2, Problem 39

Give all six trigonometric function values for each angle θ . Rationalize denominators when applicable.
cos θ = ―5/8 , and θ is in quadrant III

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the six trigonometric functions are sine (sin), cosine (cos), tangent (tan), cosecant (csc), secant (sec), and cotangent (cot). We are given cos \( \theta = -\frac{5}{8} \) and that \( \theta \) is in quadrant III.
Since \( \theta \) is in quadrant III, both sine and cosine are negative, and tangent is positive. Use the Pythagorean identity to find sin \( \theta \): \[ \sin^2 \theta + \cos^2 \theta = 1 \] Substitute \( \cos \theta = -\frac{5}{8} \): \[ \sin^2 \theta + \left(-\frac{5}{8}\right)^2 = 1 \] Simplify and solve for \( \sin^2 \theta \).
Take the square root of \( \sin^2 \theta \) to find \( \sin \theta \). Since \( \theta \) is in quadrant III, \( \sin \theta \) is negative.
Find \( \tan \theta \) using the definition: \[ \tan \theta = \frac{\sin \theta}{\cos \theta} \] Use the values of \( \sin \theta \) and \( \cos \theta \) found in previous steps.
Calculate the reciprocal functions: \[ \csc \theta = \frac{1}{\sin \theta}, \quad \sec \theta = \frac{1}{\cos \theta}, \quad \cot \theta = \frac{1}{\tan \theta} \] Remember to rationalize denominators if necessary.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Functions and Their Relationships

The six trigonometric functions—sine, cosine, tangent, cosecant, secant, and cotangent—are interrelated ratios based on a right triangle or the unit circle. Knowing one function value, such as cosine, allows calculation of others using identities like sin²θ + cos²θ = 1 and definitions like tanθ = sinθ/cosθ.
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Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

Sign of Trigonometric Functions in Quadrants

The sign of trigonometric functions depends on the quadrant of the angle. In quadrant III, both sine and cosine are negative, while tangent is positive. This knowledge helps determine the correct signs of all six functions when given one value and the quadrant.
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Quadratic Formula

Rationalizing Denominators

Rationalizing denominators involves eliminating radicals from the denominator of a fraction by multiplying numerator and denominator by a suitable expression. This is often required for final answers in trigonometry to present values in a simplified, standardized form.
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