Identify the quadrant (or possible quadrants) of an angle θ that satisfies the given conditions. See Example 3. cos θ > 0 , sec θ > 0
Give all six trigonometric function values for each angle θ . Rationalize denominators when applicable.
cos θ = ―5/8 , and θ is in quadrant III
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Key Concepts
Trigonometric Functions and Their Relationships
Sign of Trigonometric Functions in Quadrants
Rationalizing Denominators
Concept Check Suppose that the point (x, y) is in the indicated quadrant. Determine whether the given ratio is positive or negative. Recall that r = √(x² + y²) .(Hint: Drawing a sketch may help.) IV , x/r
Determine the signs of the trigonometric functions of an angle in standard position with the given measure. See Example 2.
―345°
Find the measure of the smaller angle formed by the hands of a clock at the following times. 8:20
Concept Check Suppose that the point (x, y) is in the indicated quadrant. Determine whether the given ratio is positive or negative. Recall that r = √(x² + y²) .(Hint: Drawing a sketch may help.) II , y/x
Concept Check Classify each triangle as acute, right, or obtuse. Also classify each as equilateral, isosceles, or scalene. See the discussion following Example 2.