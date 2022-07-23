Textbook Question
Identify the quadrant (or possible quadrants) of an angle θ that satisfies the given conditions. See Example 3. cos θ > 0 , sec θ > 0
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Identify the quadrant (or possible quadrants) of an angle θ that satisfies the given conditions. See Example 3. cos θ > 0 , sec θ > 0
Give all six trigonometric function values for each angle θ . Rationalize denominators when applicable.
cos θ = ―5/8 , and θ is in quadrant III
Find the measure of the smaller angle formed by the hands of a clock at the following times. 8:20
Perform each calculation. See Example 3. 75° 15' + 83° 32'
Concept Check Classify each triangle as acute, right, or obtuse. Also classify each as equilateral, isosceles, or scalene. See the discussion following Example 2.
Give all six trigonometric function values for each angle θ . Rationalize denominators when applicable.
sec θ = ―√5 , and θ is in quadrant II