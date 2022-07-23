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Ch. 1 - Trigonometric Functions
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 1 - Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 40
Chapter 2, Problem 40

Concept Check Suppose that the point (x, y) is in the indicated quadrant. Determine whether the given ratio is positive or negative. Recall that r = √(x² + y²) .(Hint: Drawing a sketch may help.) II , y/x

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1
Recall that the ratio given is \( \frac{y}{x} \), where \(x\) and \(y\) are the coordinates of a point in the plane.
Identify the signs of \(x\) and \(y\) in Quadrant II. In this quadrant, \(x < 0\) (negative) and \(y > 0\) (positive).
Since \(y\) is positive and \(x\) is negative, the ratio \( \frac{y}{x} \) is a positive number divided by a negative number.
Dividing a positive number by a negative number results in a negative value, so \( \frac{y}{x} < 0 \) in Quadrant II.
Therefore, the ratio \( \frac{y}{x} \) is negative when the point \((x, y)\) lies in Quadrant II.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Coordinate Plane Quadrants

The coordinate plane is divided into four quadrants, each with specific signs for x and y coordinates. In Quadrant II, x is negative and y is positive. Understanding the sign of coordinates in each quadrant helps determine the sign of ratios like y/x.
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Sign of Ratios in Different Quadrants

The sign of a ratio such as y/x depends on the signs of y and x individually. Since y is positive and x is negative in Quadrant II, the ratio y/x will be negative. This concept is crucial for evaluating trigonometric ratios based on point location.
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Distance from Origin (r = √(x² + y²))

The distance r from the origin to the point (x, y) is always positive and is calculated using the Pythagorean theorem. While r is not directly needed to find the sign of y/x, it is fundamental in defining trigonometric functions and understanding the point's position.
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Related Practice
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Identify the quadrant (or possible quadrants) of an angle θ that satisfies the given conditions. See Example 3. cos θ > 0 , sec θ > 0

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Give all six trigonometric function values for each angle θ . Rationalize denominators when applicable.

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Give all six trigonometric function values for each angle θ . Rationalize denominators when applicable.

sec θ = ―√5 , and θ is in quadrant II

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