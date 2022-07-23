Perform each calculation. See Example 3. 75° 15' + 83° 32'

Perform each calculation.
110° 25' + 32° 55'
Perform each calculation.
110° 25' + 32° 55'
Identify the quadrant (or possible quadrants) of an angle θ that satisfies the given conditions. See Example 3. cos θ > 0 , sec θ > 0
Perform each calculation. See Example 3. 47° 29' ― 71° 18'
Concept Check Suppose that the point (x, y) is in the indicated quadrant. Determine whether the given ratio is positive or negative. Recall that r = √(x² + y²) .(Hint: Drawing a sketch may help.) II , y/x
Concept Check Classify each triangle as acute, right, or obtuse. Also classify each as equilateral, isosceles, or scalene. See the discussion following Example 2.
Give all six trigonometric function values for each angle θ . Rationalize denominators when applicable.
sec θ = ―√5 , and θ is in quadrant II