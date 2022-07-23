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Ch. 1 - Trigonometric Functions
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 1 - Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 40
Chapter 2, Problem 40

Perform each calculation. See Example 3. 75° 15' + 83° 32'

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1
First, separate the degrees and minutes for each angle: 75° 15' and 83° 32'.
Add the minutes together: 15' + 32' = 47'.
Add the degrees together: 75° + 83° = 158°.
Since the total minutes (47') are less than 60, no need to convert minutes to degrees.
Combine the sums to get the final angle: 158° 47'.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Degrees and Minutes in Angle Measurement

Angles can be measured in degrees (°) and minutes ('). One degree equals 60 minutes, similar to how an hour is divided into 60 minutes. Understanding this notation is essential for performing accurate calculations involving angles.
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Reference Angles on the Unit Circle

Addition of Angles with Degrees and Minutes

When adding angles expressed in degrees and minutes, add the degrees and minutes separately. If the sum of minutes exceeds 60, convert the excess minutes into degrees by dividing by 60 and add this to the degrees total.
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Conversion Between Minutes and Degrees

Since 60 minutes equal 1 degree, converting minutes to degrees involves dividing the minutes by 60. This conversion is crucial when the total minutes exceed 60 during addition or subtraction, ensuring the angle is expressed correctly.
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Converting between Degrees & Radians
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Perform each calculation.

110° 25' + 32° 55'

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Textbook Question

Identify the quadrant (or possible quadrants) of an angle θ that satisfies the given conditions. See Example 3. cos θ > 0 , sec θ > 0

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Textbook Question

Perform each calculation. See Example 3. 47° 29' ― 71° 18'

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Textbook Question

Concept Check Suppose that the point (x, y) is in the indicated quadrant. Determine whether the given ratio is positive or negative. Recall that r = √(x² + y²) .(Hint: Drawing a sketch may help.) II , y/x

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Textbook Question

Concept Check Classify each triangle as acute, right, or obtuse. Also classify each as equilateral, isosceles, or scalene. See the discussion following Example 2.

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Textbook Question

Give all six trigonometric function values for each angle θ . Rationalize denominators when applicable.

sec θ = ―√5 , and θ is in quadrant II

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