Perform each calculation. See Example 3. 47° 29' ― 71° 18'

Give all six trigonometric function values for each angle θ . Rationalize denominators when applicable.
sec θ = 5/4 , and θ is in quadrant IV
Give all six trigonometric function values for each angle θ . Rationalize denominators when applicable.
sec θ = 5/4 , and θ is in quadrant IV
Perform each calculation.
110° 25' + 32° 55'
Identify the quadrant (or possible quadrants) of an angle θ that satisfies the given conditions. See Example 3.
tan θ < 0 , cos θ < 0
Perform each calculation. See Example 3. 75° 15' + 83° 32'
Concept Check Classify each triangle as acute, right, or obtuse. Also classify each as equilateral, isosceles, or scalene. See the discussion following Example 2.
Give all six trigonometric function values for each angle θ . Rationalize denominators when applicable.
sec θ = ―√5 , and θ is in quadrant II