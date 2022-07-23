Give all six trigonometric function values for each angle θ . Rationalize denominators when applicable.
sec θ = 5/4 , and θ is in quadrant IV
Give all six trigonometric function values for each angle θ . Rationalize denominators when applicable.
sec θ = 5/4 , and θ is in quadrant IV
Perform each calculation.
110° 25' + 32° 55'
Identify the quadrant (or possible quadrants) of an angle θ that satisfies the given conditions. See Example 3. cos θ > 0 , sec θ > 0
Perform each calculation. See Example 3. 47° 29' ― 71° 18'
Perform each calculation. See Example 3. 75° 15' + 83° 32'
Concept Check Suppose that the point (x, y) is in the indicated quadrant. Determine whether the given ratio is positive or negative. Recall that r = √(x² + y²) .(Hint: Drawing a sketch may help.) II , y/x