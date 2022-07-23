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Ch. 1 - Trigonometric Functions
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 1 - Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 42
Chapter 2, Problem 42

Perform each calculation.
110° 25' + 32° 55'

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Synovial Joint Structure

Synovial joints are characterized by a fluid-filled joint cavity that allows free movement between bones. Key components include articular cartilage, synovial membrane, and joint capsule, all working together to facilitate smooth motion and reduce friction.
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Articular Cartilage

Articular cartilage is a smooth, white tissue covering the ends of bones in synovial joints. It prevents direct bone-to-bone contact by providing a cushioning surface that absorbs shock and reduces friction during movement.
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Synovial Fluid

Synovial fluid is a viscous liquid secreted by the synovial membrane within the joint cavity. It lubricates the joint, nourishes the articular cartilage, and further minimizes friction between the bony surfaces during joint movement.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Give all six trigonometric function values for each angle θ . Rationalize denominators when applicable.

sec θ = 5/4 , and θ is in quadrant IV

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Identify the quadrant (or possible quadrants) of an angle θ that satisfies the given conditions. See Example 3. cos θ > 0 , sec θ > 0

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Perform each calculation. See Example 3. 47° 29' ― 71° 18'

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Perform each calculation. See Example 3. 75° 15' + 83° 32'

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Textbook Question

Concept Check Classify each triangle as acute, right, or obtuse. Also classify each as equilateral, isosceles, or scalene. See the discussion following Example 2.

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Textbook Question

Give all six trigonometric function values for each angle θ . Rationalize denominators when applicable.

sec θ = ―√5 , and θ is in quadrant II

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