Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Trigonometric Functions
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 1 - Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 62
Chapter 2, Problem 62

Solve each problem. See Example 5. Height of a Lighthouse The Biloxi lighthouse in the figure casts a shadow 28 m long at 7 A.M. At the same time, the shadow of the lighthouse keeper, who is 1.75 m tall, is 3.5 m long. How tall is the lighthouse?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the right triangles formed by the lighthouse and its shadow, and by the lighthouse keeper and his shadow. Both triangles share the same angle of elevation of the sun at 7 A.M.
Set up the ratio of the height to the shadow length for the lighthouse keeper: \(\frac{1.75}{3.5}\), which represents the tangent of the sun's angle.
Let the height of the lighthouse be \(h\). Set up the ratio for the lighthouse: \(\frac{h}{28}\), which should be equal to the tangent of the sun's angle as well.
Write the equation equating the two ratios: \(\frac{1.75}{3.5} = \frac{h}{28}\).
Solve this equation for \(h\) by cross-multiplying and isolating \(h\) to find the height of the lighthouse.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Similar Triangles

When two triangles have the same angles, their corresponding sides are proportional. In this problem, the lighthouse and its shadow form one triangle, and the lighthouse keeper and his shadow form a smaller, similar triangle. Using the ratio of corresponding sides helps find the unknown height.
Recommended video:
5:35
30-60-90 Triangles

Trigonometric Ratios and Shadows

Shadows are related to the angle of elevation of the light source (like the sun). The length of a shadow depends on the height of the object and the angle of the light. Understanding this relationship allows us to use proportions or trigonometric ratios to solve for unknown heights.
Recommended video:
6:04
Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

Proportional Reasoning

Proportional reasoning involves setting up ratios between known and unknown quantities. Here, the ratio of the lighthouse's height to its shadow length equals the ratio of the keeper's height to his shadow length. Solving this proportion yields the lighthouse's height.
Recommended video:
4:30
Calculating Area of ASA Triangles
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Determine whether each statement is possible or impossible. See Example 4. csc θ = 100

957
views
Textbook Question

Convert each angle measure to decimal degrees. If applicable, round to the nearest thousandth of a degree. 274° 18' 59"

723
views
Textbook Question

Solve each problem. See Example 5. Height of a Building A house is 15 ft tall. Its shadow is 40 ft long at the same time that the shadow of a nearby building is 300 ft long. Find the height of the building.

727
views
Textbook Question

An equation of the terminal side of an angle θ in standard position is given with a restriction on x. Sketch the least positive such angle θ , and find the values of the six trigonometric functions of θ . See Example 3. x = 0 , y ≥ 0

499
views
Textbook Question

Convert each angle measure to decimal degrees. If applicable, round to the nearest thousandth of a degree. See Example 4(a). 38° 42' 18"

646
views
Textbook Question

Solve each problem. See Example 5. Height of a Carving of Lincoln Assume that Lincoln was 6 1/3 ft tall and his head was 3/4 ft long. Knowing that the carved head of Lincoln at Mt. Rushmore is 60 ft tall, find how tall his entire body would be if it were carved into the mountain.

734
views