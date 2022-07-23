Determine whether each statement is possible or impossible. See Example 4. csc θ = 100
An equation of the terminal side of an angle θ in standard position is given with a restriction on x. Sketch the least positive such angle θ , and find the values of the six trigonometric functions of θ . See Example 3. x = 0 , y ≥ 0
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Key Concepts
Standard Position of an Angle
Equation of the Terminal Side and Coordinate Restrictions
Six Trigonometric Functions of an Angle
Convert each angle measure to decimal degrees. If applicable, round to the nearest thousandth of a degree. 274° 18' 59"
Solve each problem. See Example 5. Height of a Building A house is 15 ft tall. Its shadow is 40 ft long at the same time that the shadow of a nearby building is 300 ft long. Find the height of the building.
Convert each angle measure to decimal degrees. If applicable, round to the nearest thousandth of a degree. - 70° 48'
Solve each problem. See Example 5. Height of a Lighthouse The Biloxi lighthouse in the figure casts a shadow 28 m long at 7 A.M. At the same time, the shadow of the lighthouse keeper, who is 1.75 m tall, is 3.5 m long. How tall is the lighthouse?
Convert each angle measure to decimal degrees. If applicable, round to the nearest thousandth of a degree. See Example 4(a). 38° 42' 18"