Convert each angle measure to decimal degrees. If applicable, round to the nearest thousandth of a degree. 274° 18' 59"
Determine whether each statement is possible or impossible. See Example 4. csc θ = 100
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Key Concepts
Definition and Range of Cosecant Function
Possible Values of Trigonometric Functions
Reciprocal Relationship Between Sine and Cosecant
An equation of the terminal side of an angle θ in standard position is given with a restriction on x. Sketch the least positive such angle θ , and find the values of the six trigonometric functions of θ . See Example 3. x = 0 , y ≥ 0
Convert each angle measure to decimal degrees. If applicable, round to the nearest thousandth of a degree. - 70° 48'
Solve each problem. See Example 5. Height of a Lighthouse The Biloxi lighthouse in the figure casts a shadow 28 m long at 7 A.M. At the same time, the shadow of the lighthouse keeper, who is 1.75 m tall, is 3.5 m long. How tall is the lighthouse?
Convert each angle measure to decimal degrees. If applicable, round to the nearest thousandth of a degree. See Example 4(a). 38° 42' 18"
Find the unknown side lengths in each pair of similar triangles. See Example 4.