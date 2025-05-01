Problem 7
CONCEPT PREVIEW The terminal side of an angle θ in standard position passes through the point (― 3,― I3) Use the figure to find the following values. Rationalize denominators when applicable. r
Problem 10
CONCEPT PREVIEW The terminal side of an angle θ in standard position passes through the point (― 3,― I3) Use the figure to find the following values. Rationalize denominators when applicable. tan θ
Problem 12
Sketch an angle θ in standard position such that θ has the least positive measure, and the given point is on the terminal side of θ. Then find the values of the six trigonometric functions for each angle. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Examples 1, 2, and 4. (―12 , ―5)
Problem 15
Sketch an angle θ in standard position such that θ has the least positive measure, and the given point is on the terminal side of θ. Then find the values of the six trigonometric functions for each angle. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Examples 1, 2, and 4. (―8 , 15)
Problem 24
Sketch an angle θ in standard position such that θ has the least positive measure, and the given point is on the terminal side of θ. Then find the values of the six trigonometric functions for each angle. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Examples 1, 2, and 4. (0, ―3)
Problem 30
Sketch an angle θ in standard position such that θ has the least positive measure, and the given point is on the terminal side of θ. Then find the values of the six trigonometric functions for each angle. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Examples 1, 2, and 4. (―2√3 , 2)
Problem 32
Concept Check Suppose that the point (x, y) is in the indicated quadrant. Determine whether the given ratio is positive or negative. Recall that r = √(x² + y²) .(Hint: Drawing a sketch may help.) III , y/r
Problem 34
Concept Check Suppose that the point (x, y) is in the indicated quadrant. Determine whether the given ratio is positive or negative. Recall that r = √(x² + y²) .(Hint: Drawing a sketch may help.) IV , x/y
Problem 37
Concept Check Suppose that the point (x, y) is in the indicated quadrant. Determine whether the given ratio is positive or negative. Recall that r = √(x² + y²) .(Hint: Drawing a sketch may help.) IV , x/r
Problem 40
Concept Check Suppose that the point (x, y) is in the indicated quadrant. Determine whether the given ratio is positive or negative. Recall that r = √(x² + y²) .(Hint: Drawing a sketch may help.) II , y/x
Problem 44
Concept Check Suppose that the point (x, y) is in the indicated quadrant. Determine whether the given ratio is positive or negative. Recall that r = √(x² + y²) .(Hint: Drawing a sketch may help.) III , r/y
Problem 47
Concept Check Suppose that the point (x, y) is in the indicated quadrant. Determine whether the given ratio is positive or negative. Recall that r = √(x² + y²) .(Hint: Drawing a sketch may help.) I , y/r
Problem 50
Concept Check Suppose that the point (x, y) is in the indicated quadrant. Determine whether the given ratio is positive or negative. Recall that r = √(x² + y²) .(Hint: Drawing a sketch may help.) I , r/y
Problem 51
An equation of the terminal side of an angle θ in standard position is given with a restriction on x. Sketch the least positive such angle θ , and find the values of the six trigonometric functions of θ . See Example 3. 2x + y = 0 , x ≥ 0
Problem 54
An equation of the terminal side of an angle θ in standard position is given with a restriction on x. Sketch the least positive such angle θ , and find the values of the six trigonometric functions of θ . See Example 3. ―5x ― 3y = 0 , x ≤ 0
Problem 61
An equation of the terminal side of an angle θ in standard position is given with a restriction on x. Sketch the least positive such angle θ , and find the values of the six trigonometric functions of θ . See Example 3. x = 0 , y ≥ 0
Problem 64
Find the indicated function value. If it is undefined, say so. See Example 4. sin 90°
Problem 67
Find the indicated function value. If it is undefined, say so. See Example 4. sec 180°
Problem 69
Find the indicated function value. If it is undefined, say so. See Example 4. sin(―270°)
Problem 72
Find the indicated function value. If it is undefined, say so. See Example 4. tan 450°
Problem 76
Find the indicated function value. If it is undefined, say so. See Example 4. cos 1800°
Problem 79
Find the indicated function value. If it is undefined, say so. See Example 4. sec 1800°
Problem 87
Use trigonometric function values of quadrantal angles to evaluate each expression. 3 sec 180° ― 5 tan 360°
Problem 89
Use trigonometric function values of quadrantal angles to evaluate each expression. tan 360° + 4 sin 180° + 5(cos 180°)²
Problem 91
Use trigonometric function values of quadrantal angles to evaluate each expression. (sin 180°)² + (cos 180°)²
Problem 93
Use trigonometric function values of quadrantal angles to evaluate each expression. (sec 180°)² ― 3 (sin 360°)² + cos 180°
Problem 96
Use trigonometric function values of quadrantal angles to evaluate each expression. ―3(sin 90°)⁴ + 4(cos 180°)³
Problem 98
Use trigonometric function values of quadrantal angles to evaluate each expression. [cos(―180°)]² + [sin(― 180°)]²
Problem 100
If n is an integer, n • 180° represents an integer multiple of 180°, (2n + 1) • 90° represents an odd integer multiple of 90° , and so on. Determine whether each expression is equal to 0, 1, or ―1, or is undefined. sin[n • 180°]
Problem 102
If n is an integer, n • 180° represents an integer multiple of 180°, (2n + 1) • 90° represents an odd integer multiple of 90° , and so on. Determine whether each expression is equal to 0, 1, or ―1, or is undefined. sin[270° + n • 360°]
Ch. 1 - Trigonometric Functions
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