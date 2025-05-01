Problem 39
Give all six trigonometric function values for each angle θ . Rationalize denominators when applicable.
cos θ = ―5/8 , and θ is in quadrant III
Problem 41
Give all six trigonometric function values for each angle θ . Rationalize denominators when applicable.
sec θ = ―√5 , and θ is in quadrant II
Problem 43
Give all six trigonometric function values for each angle θ . Rationalize denominators when applicable.
sec θ = 5/4 , and θ is in quadrant IV
Problem 45a
Determine whether each statement is possible or impossible. a. sec θ = ―2/3
Problem 45b
Determine whether each statement is possible or impossible. b. tan θ = 1.4
Problem 45c
Determine whether each statement is possible or impossible. c. cos θ = 5
Problem 50
Solve each problem. Height of a Lunar Peak The lunar mountain peak Huygens has a height of 21,000 ft. The shadow of Huygens on a photograph was 2.8 mm, while the nearby mountain Bradley had a shadow of 1.8 mm on the same photograph. Calculate the height of Bradley. (Data from Webb, T., Celestial Objects for Common Telescopes, Dover Publications.)
Ch. 1 - Trigonometric Functions
Back