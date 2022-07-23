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Ch. 2 - Acute Angles and Right Triangles
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 2 - Acute Angles and Right TrianglesProblem 7
Chapter 3, Problem 7

CONCEPT PREVIEW Match each trigonometric function value or angle in Column I with its appropriate approximation in Column II.
Column I: 1.
scs 80°
Column II:
A. 88.09084757°
B. 63.25631605°
C. 1.909152433°
D. 17.45760312°
E. 0.2867453858
F. 1.962610506
G. 14.47751219°
H. 1.015426612
I. 1.051462224
J. 0.9925461516

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem requires matching trigonometric function values or angles from Column I with their approximate numerical values or angles in Column II.
Step 2: Recall the definitions of the trigonometric functions (sine, cosine, tangent, secant, cosecant, cotangent) and how to calculate their values for a given angle. For example, \( \sec \theta = \frac{1}{\cos \theta} \) and \( \csc \theta = \frac{1}{\sin \theta} \).
Step 3: Calculate or estimate the values of the trigonometric functions for the given angles in Column I, such as \( \csc 80^\circ \). Use a calculator or trigonometric tables to find \( \sin 80^\circ \) and then find its reciprocal to get \( \csc 80^\circ \).
Step 4: Compare the calculated values with the numerical approximations in Column II to find the closest match. For angles given in Column I, convert the trigonometric function values to degrees if necessary, or vice versa, to match the format in Column II.
Step 5: Repeat this process for each item in Column I, carefully matching each trigonometric value or angle with its corresponding approximation in Column II based on the calculations and conversions.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Functions and Their Values

Trigonometric functions like sine, cosine, and secant relate angles to ratios of sides in right triangles. Understanding how to compute or approximate these values for given angles is essential for matching function values to their corresponding angles or numerical approximations.
Recommended video:
6:04
Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

Inverse Trigonometric Functions

Inverse trig functions allow us to find an angle when given a trigonometric ratio. For example, if you know the value of secant, you can use the inverse secant function to determine the angle, which is crucial for matching numerical values to angle measures.
Recommended video:
4:28
Introduction to Inverse Trig Functions

Degree and Radian Measurement

Angles can be measured in degrees or radians, and converting between these units is often necessary. Recognizing the unit of the given values and approximations helps in correctly matching angles with their trigonometric values.
Recommended video:
5:04
Converting between Degrees & Radians
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Match each trigonometric function in Column I with its value in Column II. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all.

cot 30°

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Textbook Question

Concept Check Match each angle in Column I with its reference angle in Column II. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all. See Example 1. I. II. 5. A. 45° 6. B. 60° 7. -135° C. 82° 8. D. 30° 9. E. 38° 10. F. 32°

666
views
Textbook Question

Concept Check Match each angle in Column I with its reference angle in Column II. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all. See Example 1. I. II. 5. A. 45° 6. 212° B. 60° 7. C. 82° 8. D. 30° 9. E. 38° 10. F. 32°

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Textbook Question

Find one solution for each equation. Assume all angles involved are acute angles. cos(3θ + 11°) = sin( 7θ + 40°) 5 10

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Textbook Question

Find exact values or expressions for sin A, cos A, and tan A. See Example 1.

1026
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Textbook Question

CONCEPT PREVIEW Match each trigonometric function value or angle in Column I with its appropriate approximation in Column II.

Column I: 1.

tan⁻¹ 30

Column II:

A. 88.09084757°

B. 63.25631605°

C. 1.909152433°

D. 17.45760312°

E. 0.2867453858

F. 1.962610506

G. 14.47751219°

H. 1.015426612

I. 1.051462224

J. 0.9925461516

584
views