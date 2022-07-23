Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Acute Angles and Right Triangles
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 2 - Acute Angles and Right TrianglesProblem 6
Chapter 3, Problem 6

Match each trigonometric function in Column I with its value in Column II. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all.

cot 30°

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the definition of the cotangent function: \(\cot \theta = \frac{1}{\tan \theta}\) or equivalently \(\cot \theta = \frac{\cos \theta}{\sin \theta}\).
Identify the angle given: \(30^\circ\) is a special angle with well-known sine and cosine values.
Recall the sine and cosine values for \(30^\circ\): \(\sin 30^\circ = \frac{1}{2}\) and \(\cos 30^\circ = \frac{\sqrt{3}}{2}\).
Use the cotangent formula: \(\cot 30^\circ = \frac{\cos 30^\circ}{\sin 30^\circ} = \frac{\frac{\sqrt{3}}{2}}{\frac{1}{2}}\).
Simplify the fraction by dividing the numerators and denominators to find the exact value of \(\cot 30^\circ\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definition of Cotangent

Cotangent is the reciprocal of the tangent function, defined as cot(θ) = 1/tan(θ) or cot(θ) = adjacent/opposite in a right triangle. Understanding this helps in converting between tangent and cotangent values for given angles.
Recommended video:
5:37
Introduction to Cotangent Graph

Special Angles and Their Trigonometric Values

Certain angles like 30°, 45°, and 60° have well-known exact trigonometric values. Knowing these standard values allows quick evaluation of functions like cot 30°, which equals √3.
Recommended video:
3:28
Common Trig Functions For 45-45-90 Triangles

Reciprocal Identities in Trigonometry

Reciprocal identities relate pairs of trigonometric functions, such as cotangent being the reciprocal of tangent. These identities simplify calculations and help match functions to their values efficiently.
Recommended video:
5:32
Fundamental Trigonometric Identities
Related Practice
Textbook Question

CONCEPT PREVIEW Match each trigonometric function in Column I with its value in Column II. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all.

csc 60°

646
views
Textbook Question

Concept Check Match each angle in Column I with its reference angle in Column II. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all. See Example 1. I. II. 5. A. 45° 6. B. 60° 7. -135° C. 82° 8. D. 30° 9. E. 38° 10. F. 32°

666
views
Textbook Question

Concept Check Match each angle in Column I with its reference angle in Column II. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all. See Example 1. I. II. 5. A. 45° 6. 212° B. 60° 7. C. 82° 8. D. 30° 9. E. 38° 10. F. 32°

627
views
Textbook Question

Find one solution for each equation. Assume all angles involved are acute angles. cos(3θ + 11°) = sin( 7θ + 40°) 5 10

698
views
Textbook Question

CONCEPT PREVIEW Match each trigonometric function value or angle in Column I with its appropriate approximation in Column II.

Column I: 1.

sec 18°

Column II:

A. 88.09084757°

B. 63.25631605°

C. 1.909152433°

D. 17.45760312°

E. 0.2867453858

F. 1.962610506

G. 14.47751219°

H. 1.015426612

I. 1.051462224

J. 0.9925461516

568
views
Textbook Question

CONCEPT PREVIEW Match each trigonometric function value or angle in Column I with its appropriate approximation in Column II.

Column I: 1.

scs 80°

Column II:

A. 88.09084757°

B. 63.25631605°

C. 1.909152433°

D. 17.45760312°

E. 0.2867453858

F. 1.962610506

G. 14.47751219°

H. 1.015426612

I. 1.051462224

J. 0.9925461516

581
views