Angle Addition Formulas

Angle addition formulas allow us to express the sine and cosine of the sum of two angles in terms of the sines and cosines of the individual angles. For example, cos(A + B) = cos(A)cos(B) - sin(A)sin(B) and sin(A + B) = sin(A)cos(B) + cos(A)sin(B). These formulas are essential for simplifying expressions like cos(3θ + 11°) and sin(7θ + 40°) in the given equation.