Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Acute Angles and Right Triangles
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 2 - Acute Angles and Right TrianglesProblem 6
Chapter 3, Problem 6

Find one solution for each equation. Assume all angles involved are acute angles. cos(3θ + 11°) = sin( 7θ + 40°) 5 10

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the co-function identity in trigonometry: \(\cos A = \sin B\) implies that either \(A = B\) or \(A = 90^\circ - B\) (considering acute angles).
Set up the first equation by equating the angles directly: \(3\theta + 11^\circ = 7\theta + 40^\circ\).
Solve the equation from step 2 for \(\theta\) by isolating \(\theta\) on one side.
Set up the second equation using the complementary angle relationship: \(3\theta + 11^\circ = 90^\circ - (7\theta + 40^\circ)\).
Solve the equation from step 4 for \(\theta\) by simplifying and isolating \(\theta\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Identities

Trigonometric identities are equations that involve trigonometric functions and are true for all values of the variables. Key identities include the Pythagorean identity, reciprocal identities, and co-function identities. For instance, the identity sin(x) = cos(90° - x) can be useful in transforming equations to find solutions involving sine and cosine functions.
Recommended video:
5:32
Fundamental Trigonometric Identities

Angle Addition Formulas

Angle addition formulas allow us to express the sine and cosine of the sum of two angles in terms of the sines and cosines of the individual angles. For example, cos(A + B) = cos(A)cos(B) - sin(A)sin(B) and sin(A + B) = sin(A)cos(B) + cos(A)sin(B). These formulas are essential for simplifying expressions like cos(3θ + 11°) and sin(7θ + 40°) in the given equation.
Recommended video:
6:36
Quadratic Formula

Acute Angles in Trigonometry

Acute angles are angles that measure less than 90 degrees. In trigonometry, the values of sine and cosine for acute angles are always positive, which is important when solving equations involving these functions. Understanding the behavior of trigonometric functions in the context of acute angles helps in determining valid solutions for the given equation.
Recommended video:
05:50
Drawing Angles in Standard Position
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Match each trigonometric function in Column I with its value in Column II. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all.

cot 30°

446
views
Textbook Question

Concept Check Match each angle in Column I with its reference angle in Column II. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all. See Example 1. I. II. 5. A. 45° 6. B. 60° 7. -135° C. 82° 8. D. 30° 9. E. 38° 10. F. 32°

666
views
Textbook Question

Concept Check Match each angle in Column I with its reference angle in Column II. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all. See Example 1. I. II. 5. A. 45° 6. 212° B. 60° 7. C. 82° 8. D. 30° 9. E. 38° 10. F. 32°

627
views
Textbook Question

CONCEPT PREVIEW Match each trigonometric function value or angle in Column I with its appropriate approximation in Column II.

Column I: 1.

sec 18°

Column II:

A. 88.09084757°

B. 63.25631605°

C. 1.909152433°

D. 17.45760312°

E. 0.2867453858

F. 1.962610506

G. 14.47751219°

H. 1.015426612

I. 1.051462224

J. 0.9925461516

568
views
Textbook Question

Find exact values or expressions for sin A, cos A, and tan A. See Example 1.

1026
views
Textbook Question

CONCEPT PREVIEW Match each trigonometric function value or angle in Column I with its appropriate approximation in Column II.

Column I: 1.

scs 80°

Column II:

A. 88.09084757°

B. 63.25631605°

C. 1.909152433°

D. 17.45760312°

E. 0.2867453858

F. 1.962610506

G. 14.47751219°

H. 1.015426612

I. 1.051462224

J. 0.9925461516

581
views