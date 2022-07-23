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Ch. 2 - Acute Angles and Right Triangles
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 2 - Acute Angles and Right TrianglesProblem 6
Chapter 3, Problem 6

Concept Check Match each angle in Column I with its reference angle in Column II. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all. See Example 1. I. II. 5. A. 45° 6. 212° B. 60° 7. C. 82° 8. D. 30° 9. E. 38° 10. F. 32°

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1
Identify the given angles in Column I that need to be matched with their reference angles in Column II. Since only one angle (212°) is provided explicitly, the rest are missing and should be clarified or assumed for matching.
Recall that the reference angle for any angle \( \theta \) in standard position is the acute angle formed between the terminal side of \( \theta \) and the x-axis. It is always between 0° and 90°.
For an angle \( \theta \) in degrees, if \( \theta \) is in the second quadrant (90° to 180°), the reference angle is calculated as \( 180^\circ - \theta \). If \( \theta \) is in the third quadrant (180° to 270°), the reference angle is \( \theta - 180^\circ \). If \( \theta \) is in the fourth quadrant (270° to 360°), the reference angle is \( 360^\circ - \theta \).
Apply the appropriate formula to find the reference angle for 212°: since 212° is in the third quadrant, calculate \( 212^\circ - 180^\circ \) to find its reference angle.
Compare the calculated reference angle with the options in Column II (A through F) to find the matching reference angle. Repeat this process for any other angles provided or assumed in Column I.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reference Angle

A reference angle is the acute angle formed between the terminal side of a given angle and the x-axis. It is always between 0° and 90°, and helps simplify trigonometric calculations by relating any angle to a corresponding acute angle.
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Reference Angles on the Unit Circle

Quadrants and Angle Measurement

Angles in standard position are measured from the positive x-axis counterclockwise. The quadrant in which the terminal side lies affects how the reference angle is calculated, using subtraction from 180°, 360°, or 90° depending on the quadrant.
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Quadratic Formula

Matching Angles to Reference Angles

To match an angle with its reference angle, identify the quadrant of the original angle, then compute the acute angle it forms with the x-axis. This process allows pairing angles with their corresponding reference angles from a given set.
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Reference Angles on the Unit Circle
Related Practice
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Match each trigonometric function in Column I with its value in Column II. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all.

cot 30°

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Textbook Question

CONCEPT PREVIEW Match each trigonometric function in Column I with its value in Column II. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all.

csc 60°

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Textbook Question

CONCEPT PREVIEW Match each trigonometric function value or angle in Column I with its appropriate approximation in Column II.

Column I: 1.

sin⁻¹ 0.30

Column II:

A. 88.09084757°

B. 63.25631605°

C. 1.909152433°

D. 17.45760312°

E. 0.2867453858

F. 1.962610506

G. 14.47751219°

H. 1.015426612

I. 1.051462224

J. 0.9925461516

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Textbook Question

Find one solution for each equation. Assume all angles involved are acute angles. cos(3θ + 11°) = sin( 7θ + 40°) 5 10

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CONCEPT PREVIEW Match each trigonometric function value or angle in Column I with its appropriate approximation in Column II.

Column I: 1.

sec 18°

Column II:

A. 88.09084757°

B. 63.25631605°

C. 1.909152433°

D. 17.45760312°

E. 0.2867453858

F. 1.962610506

G. 14.47751219°

H. 1.015426612

I. 1.051462224

J. 0.9925461516

568
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Textbook Question

CONCEPT PREVIEW Match each trigonometric function value or angle in Column I with its appropriate approximation in Column II.

Column I: 1.

scs 80°

Column II:

A. 88.09084757°

B. 63.25631605°

C. 1.909152433°

D. 17.45760312°

E. 0.2867453858

F. 1.962610506

G. 14.47751219°

H. 1.015426612

I. 1.051462224

J. 0.9925461516

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