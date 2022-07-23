For an angle \( \theta \) in degrees, if \( \theta \) is in the second quadrant (90° to 180°), the reference angle is calculated as \( 180^\circ - \theta \). If \( \theta \) is in the third quadrant (180° to 270°), the reference angle is \( \theta - 180^\circ \). If \( \theta \) is in the fourth quadrant (270° to 360°), the reference angle is \( 360^\circ - \theta \).