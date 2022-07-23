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Ch. 2 - Acute Angles and Right Triangles
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 2 - Acute Angles and Right TrianglesProblem 7
Chapter 3, Problem 7

Find exact values or expressions for sin A, cos A, and tan A. See Example 1.
Right triangle with sides 20, 21, and hypotenuse 29, showing angle A and a right angle.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given information about angle A, such as the sides of the right triangle or the coordinates on the unit circle, since sin A, cos A, and tan A depend on these values.
Recall the definitions of the trigonometric functions in a right triangle: \(\sin A = \frac{\text{opposite}}{\text{hypotenuse}}\), \(\cos A = \frac{\text{adjacent}}{\text{hypotenuse}}\), and \(\tan A = \frac{\text{opposite}}{\text{adjacent}}\).
If the sides of the triangle are not given, use the Pythagorean theorem \(a^2 + b^2 = c^2\) to find the missing side lengths, where \(c\) is the hypotenuse.
Substitute the known side lengths into the formulas for \(\sin A\), \(\cos A\), and \(\tan A\) to write expressions for each function.
Simplify the expressions if possible, and express the values exactly (e.g., in terms of square roots or fractions) rather than decimal approximations.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definition of Sine, Cosine, and Tangent

Sine, cosine, and tangent are fundamental trigonometric functions relating the angles of a right triangle to the ratios of its sides. Specifically, sin A = opposite/hypotenuse, cos A = adjacent/hypotenuse, and tan A = opposite/adjacent. Understanding these definitions is essential for finding exact values.
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Sine, Cosine, & Tangent of 30°, 45°, & 60°

Using Reference Triangles and Special Angles

Reference triangles, especially those with angles of 30°, 45°, and 60°, provide exact trigonometric values. Recognizing these special angles and their side ratios allows for precise calculation of sin A, cos A, and tan A without a calculator.
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Reference Angles on the Unit Circle

Trigonometric Identities and Relationships

Key identities like tan A = sin A / cos A and the Pythagorean identity sin² A + cos² A = 1 help relate the functions and verify results. These relationships are useful for expressing one function in terms of others and simplifying expressions.
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Fundamental Trigonometric Identities
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Concept Check Match each angle in Column I with its reference angle in Column II. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all. See Example 1. I. II. 5. A. 45° 6. B. 60° 7. -135° C. 82° 8. D. 30° 9. E. 38° 10. F. 32°

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Textbook Question

Concept Check Refer to the discussion of accuracy and significant digits in this section to answer the following. Mt. Everest When Mt. Everest was first surveyed, the surveyors obtained a height of 29,000 ft to the nearest foot. State the range represented by this number. (The surveyors thought no one would believe a measurement of 29,000 ft, so they reported it as 29,002.) (Data from Dunham, W., The Mathematical Universe, John Wiley and Sons.)

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Textbook Question

Find one solution for each equation. Assume all angles involved are acute angles. cos(3θ + 11°) = sin( 7θ + 40°) 5 10

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Textbook Question

Determine whether each statement is true or false. If false, tell why. tan 60° ≥ cot 40°

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Textbook Question

CONCEPT PREVIEW Match each trigonometric function value or angle in Column I with its appropriate approximation in Column II.

Column I: 1.

scs 80°

Column II:

A. 88.09084757°

B. 63.25631605°

C. 1.909152433°

D. 17.45760312°

E. 0.2867453858

F. 1.962610506

G. 14.47751219°

H. 1.015426612

I. 1.051462224

J. 0.9925461516

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Textbook Question

CONCEPT PREVIEW Match each trigonometric function value or angle in Column I with its appropriate approximation in Column II.

Column I: 1.

tan⁻¹ 30

Column II:

A. 88.09084757°

B. 63.25631605°

C. 1.909152433°

D. 17.45760312°

E. 0.2867453858

F. 1.962610506

G. 14.47751219°

H. 1.015426612

I. 1.051462224

J. 0.9925461516

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