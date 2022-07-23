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Ch. 2 - Acute Angles and Right Triangles
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 2 - Acute Angles and Right TrianglesProblem 9
Chapter 3, Problem 9

Determine whether each statement is true or false. If false, tell why. tan 60° ≥ cot 40°

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1
Recall the definitions of the tangent and cotangent functions: \(\tan \theta = \frac{\sin \theta}{\cos \theta}\) and \(\cot \theta = \frac{1}{\tan \theta} = \frac{\cos \theta}{\sin \theta}\).
Rewrite the inequality \(\tan 60^\circ \geq \cot 40^\circ\) using the cotangent identity: \(\cot 40^\circ = \tan (90^\circ - 40^\circ) = \tan 50^\circ\).
Now the inequality becomes \(\tan 60^\circ \geq \tan 50^\circ\). Since tangent is increasing in the interval \(0^\circ\) to \(90^\circ\), compare the angles 60° and 50° directly.
Because \(60^\circ > 50^\circ\) and tangent is increasing in this range, it follows that \(\tan 60^\circ > \tan 50^\circ\).
Therefore, the original inequality \(\tan 60^\circ \geq \cot 40^\circ\) is true.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definition of Tangent and Cotangent Functions

Tangent of an angle in a right triangle is the ratio of the opposite side to the adjacent side, while cotangent is the reciprocal of tangent, or adjacent over opposite. Understanding these definitions helps compare values of tan 60° and cot 40° accurately.
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Introduction to Cotangent Graph

Relationship Between Cotangent and Tangent

Cotangent of an angle is equal to the tangent of its complementary angle: cot θ = tan (90° - θ). This identity allows rewriting cot 40° as tan 50°, simplifying the comparison between tan 60° and cot 40°.
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Introduction to Cotangent Graph

Evaluating and Comparing Trigonometric Values

To determine the truth of inequalities involving trig functions, calculate or estimate their values using known exact values or approximations. For example, tan 60° = √3 ≈ 1.732, and tan 50° ≈ 1.191, so comparing these helps decide if tan 60° ≥ cot 40° is true.
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Determine whether each statement is true or false. If false, tell why. csc 22° ≤ csc 68°

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Concept Check Refer to the discussion of accuracy and significant digits in this section to answer the following. WNBA Scorer Women's National Basketball Association player Breanna Stewart of the Seattle Storm was the WNBA's top scorer for the 2018 regular season, with 742 points. Is it appropriate to consider this number between 741.5 and 742.5? Why or why not? (Data from www.wnba.com)

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Find exact values or expressions for sin A, cos A, and tan A. See Example 1.

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Concept Check Refer to the discussion of accuracy and significant digits in this section to answer the following. Mt. Everest When Mt. Everest was first surveyed, the surveyors obtained a height of 29,000 ft to the nearest foot. State the range represented by this number. (The surveyors thought no one would believe a measurement of 29,000 ft, so they reported it as 29,002.) (Data from Dunham, W., The Mathematical Universe, John Wiley and Sons.)

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Find exact values or expressions for sin A, cos A, and tan A. See Example 1.

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CONCEPT PREVIEW Match each trigonometric function value or angle in Column I with its appropriate approximation in Column II.

Column I: 1.

tan⁻¹ 30

Column II:

A. 88.09084757°

B. 63.25631605°

C. 1.909152433°

D. 17.45760312°

E. 0.2867453858

F. 1.962610506

G. 14.47751219°

H. 1.015426612

I. 1.051462224

J. 0.9925461516

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