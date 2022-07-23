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Ch. 2 - Acute Angles and Right Triangles
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 2 - Acute Angles and Right TrianglesProblem 8
Chapter 3, Problem 8

Concept Check Refer to the discussion of accuracy and significant digits in this section to answer the following. Mt. Everest When Mt. Everest was first surveyed, the surveyors obtained a height of 29,000 ft to the nearest foot. State the range represented by this number. (The surveyors thought no one would believe a measurement of 29,000 ft, so they reported it as 29,002.) (Data from Dunham, W., The Mathematical Universe, John Wiley and Sons.)

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1
Understand that the height 29,000 ft is given to the nearest foot, which means the actual height could be slightly less or more than 29,000 ft but within a certain range.
Since the measurement is rounded to the nearest foot, the smallest possible value is 29,000 ft minus half a foot, and the largest possible value is 29,000 ft plus half a foot.
Express this range mathematically as: \(29,000 - 0.5 \leq \text{height} < 29,000 + 0.5\).
Simplify the inequality to get the range: \(28,999.5 \leq \text{height} < 29,000.5\) feet.
Note that the surveyors reported 29,002 ft instead of 29,000 ft to make the measurement seem more believable, but the actual range based on rounding remains as calculated.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Significant Digits and Measurement Precision

Significant digits indicate the precision of a measurement, showing which digits are known reliably. A measurement reported as 29,000 ft to the nearest foot implies the last digits are uncertain, affecting the range of possible true values. Understanding significant digits helps interpret the accuracy and reliability of reported data.
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Range of Values Represented by a Measurement

The range of a measurement defines the interval within which the true value lies, based on the precision of the measurement. For example, 29,000 ft to the nearest foot means the actual height could be from 28,999.5 ft up to 29,000.5 ft. This concept is essential to express uncertainty in measurements.
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Rounding and Reporting Measurements

Rounding involves adjusting a number to a specified precision, which can affect how measurements are reported and interpreted. Surveyors may round values for simplicity or credibility, as in reporting 29,002 ft instead of 29,000 ft, which can influence perceived accuracy and the communicated range of the measurement.
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Example 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Concept Check Refer to the discussion of accuracy and significant digits in this section to answer the following. WNBA Scorer Women's National Basketball Association player Breanna Stewart of the Seattle Storm was the WNBA's top scorer for the 2018 regular season, with 742 points. Is it appropriate to consider this number between 741.5 and 742.5? Why or why not? (Data from www.wnba.com)

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Textbook Question

Find exact values or expressions for sin A, cos A, and tan A. See Example 1.

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Textbook Question

Concept Check Match each angle in Column I with its reference angle in Column II. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all. See Example 1. I. II. 5. A. 45° 6. B. 60° 7. -135° C. 82° 8. D. 30° 9. E. 38° 10. F. 32°

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Textbook Question

Find exact values or expressions for sin A, cos A, and tan A. See Example 1.

1026
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Textbook Question

Determine whether each statement is true or false. If false, tell why. tan 60° ≥ cot 40°

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Textbook Question

CONCEPT PREVIEW Match each trigonometric function value or angle in Column I with its appropriate approximation in Column II.

Column I: 1.

tan⁻¹ 30

Column II:

A. 88.09084757°

B. 63.25631605°

C. 1.909152433°

D. 17.45760312°

E. 0.2867453858

F. 1.962610506

G. 14.47751219°

H. 1.015426612

I. 1.051462224

J. 0.9925461516

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