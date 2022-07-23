Solve each right triangle. In Exercise 46, give angles to the nearest minute. In Exercises 47 and 48, label the triangle ABC as in Exercises 45 and 46. A = 39.72°, b = 38.97 m
Evaluate each expression. See Example 4. cot² 135° - sin 30° + 4 tan 45°
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Key Concepts
Trigonometric Function Values at Special Angles
Cotangent and Its Relationship to Tangent
Order of Operations in Trigonometric Expressions
Determine whether each statement is true or false. See Example 4. cot 30° < tan 40°
Give the exact value of each expression. See Example 5. tan 30°
Solve each problem. See Examples 1–4. Distance across a Lake To find the distance RS across a lake, a surveyor lays off length RT = 53.1 m, so that angle T = 32°10' and angle S = 57°50'. Find length RS.
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Solve each problem. See Examples 1–4. Diameter of the Sun To determine the diameter of the sun, an astronomer might sight with a transit (a device used by surveyors for measuring angles) first to one edge of the sun and then to the other, estimating that the included angle equals 32'. Assuming that the distance d from Earth to the sun is 92,919,800 mi, approximate the diameter of the sun.
Determine whether each statement is true or false. See Example 4. csc 20° < csc 30°