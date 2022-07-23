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Ch. 2 - Acute Angles and Right Triangles
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 2 - Acute Angles and Right TrianglesProblem 48
Chapter 3, Problem 48

Determine whether each statement is true or false. See Example 4. csc 20° < csc 30°

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Recall the definition of the cosecant function: \(\csc \theta = \frac{1}{\sin \theta}\). This means that to compare \(\csc 20^\circ\) and \(\csc 30^\circ\), we need to compare \(\frac{1}{\sin 20^\circ}\) and \(\frac{1}{\sin 30^\circ}\).
Since \(\csc \theta\) is the reciprocal of \(\sin \theta\), the inequality \(\csc 20^\circ < \csc 30^\circ\) is equivalent to \(\frac{1}{\sin 20^\circ} < \frac{1}{\sin 30^\circ}\).
To compare these, consider the values of \(\sin 20^\circ\) and \(\sin 30^\circ\). Remember that \(\sin 30^\circ = \frac{1}{2}\), which is a known exact value.
Since \(\sin 20^\circ\) is less than \(\sin 30^\circ\), and both sines are positive in the first quadrant, the reciprocal relationship means \(\csc 20^\circ\) will be greater than \(\csc 30^\circ\).
Therefore, the statement \(\csc 20^\circ < \csc 30^\circ\) is false because \(\csc 20^\circ\) is actually greater than \(\csc 30^\circ\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definition of the Cosecant Function

The cosecant function, csc(θ), is the reciprocal of the sine function, defined as csc(θ) = 1/sin(θ). It is important to understand this relationship to compare values of csc at different angles.
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Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions

Behavior of the Sine Function in the First Quadrant

In the first quadrant (0° to 90°), the sine function increases as the angle increases. Since sine values increase, their reciprocals (cosecants) decrease, which affects the comparison between csc 20° and csc 30°.
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Graph of Sine and Cosine Function

Comparing Trigonometric Values

To determine inequalities involving trigonometric functions, it is essential to evaluate or estimate their values accurately. For example, knowing sin 20° ≈ 0.342 and sin 30° = 0.5 helps conclude that csc 20° > csc 30°.
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Fundamental Trigonometric Identities
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