Evaluate each expression. See Example 4. cot² 135° - sin 30° + 4 tan 45°
Determine whether each statement is true or false. See Example 4. csc 20° < csc 30°
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Key Concepts
Definition of the Cosecant Function
Behavior of the Sine Function in the First Quadrant
Comparing Trigonometric Values
Solve each right triangle. In Exercise 46, give angles to the nearest minute. In Exercises 47 and 48, label the triangle ABC as in Exercises 45 and 46. A = 39.72°, b = 38.97 m
Give the exact value of each expression. See Example 5. tan 30°
Solve each problem. See Examples 1–4. Distance across a Lake To find the distance RS across a lake, a surveyor lays off length RT = 53.1 m, so that angle T = 32°10' and angle S = 57°50'. Find length RS.
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Solve each problem. See Examples 1–4. Diameter of the Sun To determine the diameter of the sun, an astronomer might sight with a transit (a device used by surveyors for measuring angles) first to one edge of the sun and then to the other, estimating that the included angle equals 32'. Assuming that the distance d from Earth to the sun is 92,919,800 mi, approximate the diameter of the sun.
Solve each problem. See Examples 1–4. Altitude of a Triangle Find the altitude of an isosceles triangle having base 184.2 cm if the angle opposite the base is 68°44'.