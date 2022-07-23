Evaluate each expression. See Example 4. cot² 135° - sin 30° + 4 tan 45°
Give the exact value of each expression. See Example 5. tan 30°
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Key Concepts
Definition of the Tangent Function
Special Angles and Their Exact Values
Using the 30°-60°-90° Triangle
Solve each problem. See Examples 1–4. Diameter of the Sun To determine the diameter of the sun, an astronomer might sight with a transit (a device used by surveyors for measuring angles) first to one edge of the sun and then to the other, estimating that the included angle equals 32'. Assuming that the distance d from Earth to the sun is 92,919,800 mi, approximate the diameter of the sun.
Give the exact value of each expression. See Example 5. sin 30°
Determine whether each statement is true or false. See Example 4. csc 20° < csc 30°
Solve each problem. (Source for Exercises 49 and 50: Parker, M., Editor, She Does Math, Mathematical Association of America.) Height of a Tower The angle of depression from a television tower to a point on the ground 36.0 m from the bottom of the tower is 29.5°. Find the height of the tower.
Solve each problem. See Examples 1–4. Altitude of a Triangle Find the altitude of an isosceles triangle having base 184.2 cm if the angle opposite the base is 68°44'.