Textbook Question
Evaluate each expression. See Example 4. cot² 135° - sin 30° + 4 tan 45°
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Evaluate each expression. See Example 4. cot² 135° - sin 30° + 4 tan 45°
Solve each right triangle. In Exercise 46, give angles to the nearest minute. In Exercises 47 and 48, label the triangle ABC as in Exercises 45 and 46. A = 39.72°, b = 38.97 m
Give the exact value of each expression. See Example 5. tan 30°
Give the exact value of each expression. See Example 5. sin 30°
Determine whether each statement is true or false. See Example 4. csc 20° < csc 30°
Solve each problem. See Examples 1–4. Altitude of a Triangle Find the altitude of an isosceles triangle having base 184.2 cm if the angle opposite the base is 68°44'.