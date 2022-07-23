Write each function in terms of its cofunction. Assume all angles involved are acute angles. See Example 2. cos(θ + 20°)
Find exact values of the six trigonometric functions of each angle. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Examples 2, 3, and 5. 1305°
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Key Concepts
Coterminal Angles
Trigonometric Function Values on the Unit Circle
Rationalizing Denominators
Find exact values of the six trigonometric functions of each angle. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Examples 2, 3, and 5. 495°
Solve each right triangle. In each case, C = 90°. If angle information is given in degrees and minutes, give answers in the same way. If angle information is given in decimal degrees, do likewise in answers. When two sides are given, give angles in degrees and minutes. See Examples 1 and 2. B = 51.7°, a = 28.1 ft
Evaluate each expression. Give exact values. sec² 300° - 2 cos² 150°
Solve each right triangle. In each case, C = 90°. If angle information is given in degrees and minutes, give answers in the same way. If angle information is given in decimal degrees, do likewise in answers. When two sides are given, give angles in degrees and minutes. See Examples 1 and 2. B = 73.0°, b = 128 in.
Write each function in terms of its cofunction. Assume all angles involved are acute angles. See Example 2. tan 25.4°