Write each function in terms of its cofunction. Assume all angles involved are acute angles. See Example 2. cos(θ + 20°)
Solve each right triangle. In each case, C = 90°. If angle information is given in degrees and minutes, give answers in the same way. If angle information is given in decimal degrees, do likewise in answers. When two sides are given, give angles in degrees and minutes. See Examples 1 and 2. B = 73.0°, b = 128 in.
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Key Concepts
Right Triangle Properties
Trigonometric Ratios (Sine, Cosine, Tangent)
Angle Measurement and Conversion
Find exact values of the six trigonometric functions of each angle. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Examples 2, 3, and 5. 495°
Find exact values of the six trigonometric functions of each angle. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Examples 2, 3, and 5. 1305°
Solve each right triangle. In each case, C = 90°. If angle information is given in degrees and minutes, give answers in the same way. If angle information is given in decimal degrees, do likewise in answers. When two sides are given, give angles in degrees and minutes. See Examples 1 and 2. B = 51.7°, a = 28.1 ft
Find exact values of the six trigonometric functions of each angle. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Examples 2, 3, and 5. -390°
Write each function in terms of its cofunction. Assume all angles involved are acute angles. See Example 2. tan 25.4°