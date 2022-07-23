Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Acute Angles and Right Triangles
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 2 - Acute Angles and Right TrianglesProblem 28
Chapter 3, Problem 28

Write each function in terms of its cofunction. Assume all angles involved are acute angles. See Example 2. cos(θ + 20°)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the cofunction identities for acute angles, which relate trigonometric functions of complementary angles: for example, \(\cos(\alpha) = \sin(90^\circ - \alpha)\) and \(\sin(\alpha) = \cos(90^\circ - \alpha)\).
Identify the function you want to rewrite in terms of its cofunction. Here, the function is \(\cos(\theta + 20^\circ)\).
Apply the cofunction identity for cosine: replace \(\cos(\alpha)\) with \(\sin(90^\circ - \alpha)\). In this case, \(\alpha = \theta + 20^\circ\).
Write the expression as \(\sin\left(90^\circ - (\theta + 20^\circ)\right)\), which simplifies the argument inside the sine function.
Simplify the angle inside the sine function to get \(\sin(90^\circ - \theta - 20^\circ)\), which further simplifies to \(\sin(70^\circ - \theta)\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cofunction Identities

Cofunction identities relate pairs of trigonometric functions such that the function of an angle equals the cofunction of its complement. For example, sin(θ) = cos(90° - θ) and cos(θ) = sin(90° - θ). These identities are essential for rewriting functions in terms of their cofunctions.
Recommended video:
6:30
Cofunction Identities

Angle Sum in Trigonometric Functions

The angle sum formula allows the evaluation of trigonometric functions of sums of angles, such as cos(θ + 20°) = cos θ cos 20° - sin θ sin 20°. Understanding this helps in breaking down complex angles into simpler components for manipulation or substitution.
Recommended video:
6:04
Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

Acute Angles and Complementary Angles

Since all angles are acute (less than 90°), the complement of an angle (90° - θ) is also acute. This ensures the validity of cofunction identities and simplifies the process of expressing functions in terms of their cofunctions without ambiguity.
Recommended video:
3:35
Intro to Complementary & Supplementary Angles
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find one solution for each equation. Assume all angles involved are acute angles. See Example 3. tan α = cot(α + 10°)

647
views
Textbook Question

Find exact values of the six trigonometric functions of each angle. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Examples 2, 3, and 5. 1305°

714
views
Textbook Question

Solve each right triangle. In each case, C = 90°. If angle information is given in degrees and minutes, give answers in the same way. If angle information is given in decimal degrees, do likewise in answers. When two sides are given, give angles in degrees and minutes. See Examples 1 and 2. B = 51.7°, a = 28.1 ft

588
views
Textbook Question

Solve each right triangle. In each case, C = 90°. If angle information is given in degrees and minutes, give answers in the same way. If angle information is given in decimal degrees, do likewise in answers. When two sides are given, give angles in degrees and minutes. See Examples 1 and 2. B = 73.0°, b = 128 in.

621
views
Textbook Question

Find exact values of the six trigonometric functions of each angle. Rationalize denominators when applicable. See Examples 2, 3, and 5. -390°

638
views
Textbook Question

Write each function in terms of its cofunction. Assume all angles involved are acute angles. See Example 2. tan 25.4°

681
views