Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Acute Angles and Right Triangles
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 2 - Acute Angles and Right TrianglesProblem 42
Chapter 3, Problem 42

Determine whether each statement is true or false. See Example 4. tan 28° ≤ tan 40°

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the tangent function, \(\tan \theta\), is increasing on the interval \(0^\circ < \theta < 90^\circ\) because it is positive and continuous there.
Since both \(28^\circ\) and \(40^\circ\) lie within the interval \(0^\circ\) to \(90^\circ\), we can compare their tangent values by comparing the angles directly.
Because \(28^\circ < 40^\circ\), and \(\tan \theta\) is increasing in this interval, it follows that \(\tan 28^\circ < \tan 40^\circ\).
Therefore, the inequality \(\tan 28^\circ \leq \tan 40^\circ\) is true, since the tangent of the smaller angle is less than the tangent of the larger angle.
To confirm, you could calculate approximate values of \(\tan 28^\circ\) and \(\tan 40^\circ\) using a calculator, but the reasoning based on the increasing nature of tangent in this interval is sufficient.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Properties of the Tangent Function

The tangent function, tan(θ), relates an angle in a right triangle to the ratio of the opposite side over the adjacent side. It is periodic and has vertical asymptotes at odd multiples of 90°. Understanding its behavior within the interval 0° to 90° is crucial for comparing values.
Recommended video:
5:43
Introduction to Tangent Graph

Monotonicity of Tangent in the First Quadrant

On the interval from 0° to 90°, the tangent function is strictly increasing, meaning that if angle A < angle B, then tan(A) < tan(B). This property allows direct comparison of tangent values for angles within this range.
Recommended video:
6:36
Quadratic Formula

Inequality Comparison of Trigonometric Values

To determine if an inequality involving trigonometric functions is true, one must understand how the function values change with the angle. For angles in the first quadrant, comparing the angles directly can help infer the inequality of their tangent values without calculating exact values.
Recommended video:
5:32
Fundamental Trigonometric Identities
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Determine whether each statement is true or false. See Example 4. cos 28° < sin 28° (Hint: sin 28° = cos 62°)

666
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Find the exact value of each expression. See Example 3. sec(-495°)

597
views
Textbook Question

Solve each right triangle. In Exercise 46, give angles to the nearest minute. In Exercises 47 and 48, label the triangle ABC as in Exercises 45 and 46.

682
views
Textbook Question

Find one solution for each equation. Assume all angles involved are acute angles. See Example 3. sec(3β + 10°) = csc(β + 8°)

726
views
Textbook Question

Find one solution for each equation. Assume all angles involved are acute angles. See Example 3. csc(β + 40°) = sec(β - 20°)

618
views
Textbook Question

Find the exact value of each expression. See Example 3. tan(-1020°)

597
views